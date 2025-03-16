Guest Spot: Nick LaLota

9-27-22 Nick LaLota and family, Blydenburgh Park.

Firefighters answered call, now it’s our turn

The extraordinary dedication of Long Island’s first responders was on full display during the recent brushfires that tore through parts of Brookhaven and Southampton towns. Their swift and selfless response not only protected lives and property but earned national attention — and deservedly so. Even leaders at the highest levels of government have recognized their bravery.

This past Sunday, I was in Westhampton Beach meeting with first responders and state, county and town officials. I saw firsthand the relentless work of more than 90 fire departments from across Long Island — men and women who fought through the night and into the next day to contain the blaze. Once again, these heroes put their lives on the line for our communities, and we owe them our deepest gratitude and unwavering support.

But gratitude alone is not enough. Their heroic response demands equally strong action from all levels of government. While initial estimates suggest that total uninsured public damage may fall short of the $37.5 million threshold needed for federal disaster aid, that shouldn’t stop Washington from acting. We need to strengthen prevention policies now to stop future fires before they start.

In Congress, I recently helped pass the bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act, which includes my provision to combat Long Island’s devastating Southern Pine Beetle infestation — a key driver of the dead, dry vegetation that makes these fires worse. My provision requires targeted federal action to reduce these fire risks, but this can’t be the end of the fight. The Senate should pass this important legislation without further delay.

Albany can’t sit idly by, either. I’m calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide more resources for controlled burns and back policies — like those in the Fix Our Forests Act — to speed up the removal of dangerous wildfire fuel. The time for mere talking is over. Suffolk County’s communities, forests and drinking water need action now.

These fires are a wake-up call. The Pine Barrens Preserve, which sits atop a federally recognized drinking water source, has been ravaged by the Southern Pine Beetle for years. Gov. Hochul has acknowledged this growing threat — now she must follow through. With large sections of untouched but parched forest still at risk, we can’t afford to wait for another fire to strike.

I’ll continue working in Congress to deliver resources and solutions, but this must be a team effort — free of politics — to protect Long Island’s environment and safety. Our first responders deserve nothing less.

Congressman Nick LaLota (R-Suffolk County) is a lifelong Long Islander in his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.