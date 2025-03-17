Photos: 2025 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Parade

Credit: Jeremy Garretson

The 2025 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Parade, hosted by the East End Emerald Society, stepped off at 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Road in Jamesport. This year’s grand marshal was Star Confectionary owner and local legend Anthony Meras, and the aides to the grand marshal were James and Patricia Mangiacapre.

The NYPD pipes and drums band stopped in front of the cemetery to play Amazing Grace in honor of the late Detective Brian Simonsen creating a moving tribute and a powerful moment of the spirited parade. See who else was there below.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson