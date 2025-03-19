Expert: Backyard chickens do not make cheaper eggs

Cheaper eggs may seem enticing to go buy backyard chickens like Speck here, but the costs in time and maintenance are high. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

The price of eggs continues to be a topic for discussion as HPAI, or bird flu, ravages laying flocks. According to the U.S. Farm Bureau, the daily national average price for a dozen large eggs was $8.15 as of March 4. In March 2020, the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $1.51, an increase of 440%. Combined with the culling of hens from bird flu outbreaks, this surge in egg prices has caused a bump in interest in backyard poultry keeping.

Long Island Poultry, a local farm that normally sees thousands of birds pass through its barns, has been struggling to source any poultry this year. The business does not hatch eggs for the public, but rather buys live chicks and laying hens from suppliers.

“It’s getting harder and harder to find baby chicks or laying hens. It’s nearly impossible,” said owner Wayne Meyer. “And we go all over the country — from here to Ohio, Missouri, Canada, California, we’re looking for birds. And there’s nothing.”

Flocks have been decimated by large-scale culling due to bird flu exposures. As a result, fewer eggs are being produced, driving both the increase in prices and the shortage of chicks and laying hens for the backyard chicken market.

Keeping chickens is a significant commitment. By law, chicks in New York state can only be sold in groups of six or more. They must be kept indoors under a heat lamp until they grow feathers, usually between eight to 10 weeks. Chickens do not begin laying until they are around six months old. They can live for 10 or more years but only lay for around five.

“You have high production birds, which usually start 16 to 18 weeks old, and they’ll go for about two years before they slow down. All other breeds will start in 22 or 26 weeks old and for five years, they’ll lay pretty good,” said Mr. Meyer.

It is also critical to review local ordinances before beginning any poultry set up. Each town on Long Island has different requirements for setbacks on coops and pens. There are also rules for roosters and disposal of manure. In Riverhead, coops must be 25 feet from any street and 20 feet from any adjoining property line.

Mr. Meyer implores individuals looking to save money on eggs by purchasing chickens to dig deeper before bringing home a batch of chicks. “A lot of people don’t do their research. They want to get some baby chicks because they think they’re cute,” he said. “But if you’re running out to buy chickens because [eggs are] too expensive, the cost of the coop and the maintenance and all of that is going to be way more than buying eggs.”

In addition, continuing to collect eggs throughout the winter means the birds require supplemental light, impacting electricity consumption.

“Some people just want to just let nature take its course, and then other people have chickens for eggs. They want eggs throughout the winter,” said Mr. Meyer. “So chickens need about 15 to 16 hours of daylight to make eggs. You can put an artificial light in there to trick the birds into thinking that’s still daylight.”

While keeping chickens will not provide cheaper eggs, they will be fresher than any in the store. Chickens also eat insects when free-ranging and provide fertilizer for the yard.

“Don’t run out and get chickens because you think [the eggs are] going to be cheaper,” said Mr. Meyer. “Because it’s definitely not.”