Long Island Aquarium kicks off ’25 Weeks of Fun’ to mark major milestone

Jeremy Garretson photo.

The Long Island Aquarium is kicking off its 25th anniversary celebration in downtown Riverhead with the launch of the “25 Weeks of Fun” series featuring special offers, events and giveaways.

With support from Bank of America, Discover Long Island and Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, the quarter-century festivities begin in early April and run for 25 weeks through September.

Each activity will showcase the aquarium’s rich history and vibrant future — all while tipping a hat to 25 years of marine education, conservation, family entertainment and its unique role in helping anchor downtown Riverhead’s still-evolving revitalization.

Back in the mid-1990s, co-founder James Bissett III, a boater, scuba diver and owner of Bissett Nursey Corp., wondered why a region surrounded by water had no place to showcase its ubiquitous connection to the sea. He originally had his sights set on Port Jefferson, but environmental and space concerns led developers to Riverhead.

When he purchased Treasure Cove Marina in 1994, Mr. Bissett saw its potential to attract visitors from all over the region. Overall, it took about eight years for his vision for the Atlantis aquarium to go from concept to construction, with shovels breaking ground in 1999 on a 3.2-acre parcel on the Peconic River.

Atlantis Marine World Aquarium opened a year later, in June 2000, featuring a 20,000-gallon main tank and several side exhibitions that played to the theme of the legendary lost city of Atlantis. In 2011, a decade after its opening, a long-planned Hyatt Place hotel opened next door, and the facility changed its name to the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center.

“We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with our community, guests and staff who have supported us every step of the way,” LI Aquarium Executive Director Bryan DeLuca said in a statement. “Our 25th Anniversary is not just about reflecting on the past, but also about looking ahead to the next 25 years of innovation, inspiration and impact.”

Below are some highlights from the months-long celebration: