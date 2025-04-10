Community helps send two local students to Duke med school summer program

Juniors Gianna Miller, left, and Genesis Fulford, who are both involved the Butterfly Effect Project, are attending a hands-on medical program this summer at Duke University, thanks to the generous donations from the community (Credit: Ana Borruto).

After successfully reaching a fundraising goal, The Butterfly Effect Project will be sending two young women to Duke University this summer to take part in a pre-college program geared to advancing their future medical careers.

More than $8,950 was generated by a fundraiser launched by the Jamesport non-profit to send high school juniors Gianna Miller and Genesis Fulford to the National Student Leadership Conference pre-college medicine and healthcare program at Duke University in July. For over a week, hey will immerse themselves in hands-on learning experiences, study in university classrooms and hear insight from prominent guest speakers.

After recent a “Pearls of Wisdom” fundraising event was canceled last month amid a rash of racist threats against the organization, there was concern that BEP’s college access and retention program could be in jeopardy this year. But the community rallied in support of the program and enough funds were donated to help ensure its continuation.

“[The community’s] support is valid, valued, appreciated and it’s going towards investing in our futures,” Ms. Miller said. “Everyone always says children are the future, but we really are the future, and this is something that me and Genesis are really both passionate about — we’re going to take this seriously, and we appreciate all the help and support.”

A career in the medical field has always intrigued both students — and this is not the first time they have enrolled in medical courses while still in high school.

Last year, Ms. Miller, who attends Riverhead High School, participated in a three-week health care experience summer internship program at Peconic Bay Medical Center. After observing spinal surgeries and stents being placed in patients’ hearts, she said she “really fell in love” with the medical profession, and the experience solidified her decision to pursue a health care career.

Right now, she is earning credits through Suffolk County Community College’s early college program and studying psychology, as well as learning about biology and neuroscience. She said she feels the NSLC summer program will help her focus on which medical specialty she’ll aim to pursue after graduation.

“I’ve had people personally close to my life have medical issues and just seeing their interactions with doctors and how nice they were,” Ms. Miller said. “To me, being in the medical field is making a change in someone’s life, whether it’s small change or a big change, just being there, showing up, being compassionate.”

Ms. Fulford, who attends William Floyd High School, is currently enrolled in a two-year medical assisting career and technical education program, and will take the NOCTI exam after she graduates to become a certified medical assistant. She said she is interested in eventually becoming a pediatric oncology physician assistant.

“I was always that friend that was trying to help everybody — if I saw my friend sad at the playground, I would always go up to them, just always try to help them,” Ms. Fulford said. “I love kids, and I just want to learn more about cancer. I know cancer is a tough subject and time for a lot of people, so being able to support somebody through it and be there with them, maybe making the process a little bit easier, would really motivate me.”

The programming Ms. Fulford and Ms. Miller will experience this summer includes surgical simulations, practicing clinical diagnostics, engaging in mock emergency situations and anatomy workshops. Both said they are looking forward to suturing pigs’ feet, setting up IVs and practicing intubation, as well hearing lectures from leading physicians and top health care professionals.

Being a part of the Butterfly Effect Project, and reaping the benefits of the team of supporters they have behind them, has motivated them to continue to chase their goals.

Ms. Fulford said the organization has taught her how to network, interact with different people and self-advocate. Through their acceptance into this summer program, they both hope to inspire the next generation of young women leaders and aspiring medical professionals through The Butterfly Effect Project.

“An extra thanks to the community because without [them], me and Gianna wouldn’t really have this opportunity,” Ms. Fulford said. “It just kind of reminds us that people want to see us win and want to see us make it.”