County calls on waterfront business owners for input

Suffolk County wants to hear from businesses on the waterfront and the water, like this commercial fishing lobster boat, the Regina Ann. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

The Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning extended its deadline to hear from owners of businesses along the county’s waterfront to Friday, April 18.

Owners of local marinas, waterfront restaurants—really any business along the water—are being asked a series of questions designed to inform county legislator decisions to the challenges faced. According to survey flyer requesting feedback, they want to know, “How we can help support your growth, long-term planning, and preserve our vital heritage industries.”

The original deadline for submission was April 11. Legislator Catherine Stark‘s office confirmed this morning that it was extended a week. The survey asks questions about general business information, the customer base, for the business owner to rate waterfront amenities and access, as well as regulations and permitting related to their business, and property information and even for the description of the importance of the waterfront to the local economy.

Take the survey.