Starlink developer looks to move ahead with satellite station at EPCAL

A view of the fenced in Earth satellite station located at 317-319 Burman Blvd. There are 20 bulb-looking Starlink satellites already on the half-completed project (Courtesy photo).

The developer of an existing satellite earth station located at EPCAL in Calverton is seeking special permit approval to continue construction, and the Riverhead Town Board is looking to hold a public hearing on the matter soon.

The site plan was discussed at a Town Board work session on April 17, with the project manager, John Fazio, and his attorney, Jordan Fry, both present. The applicant is looking to construct 40 satellite-earth station antennas within a fenced compound in the southwest corner of 317-319 Burman Blvd.

There are already 20 satellite earth station antennas, gravel, fencing and other utilities existing at the same site; they were all constructed “without the benefit of the required Town approvals,” according to the Planning Department staff report.

Mr. Fry said the project’s construction was federally permitted and half of it was built. However, once Riverhead Town adopted a local law in August 2024 to allow for satellite earth stations, further work was halted to comply with the standards of the town’s special permit requirements.

The site uses Starlink technology, a satellite constellation system that aims to provide global internet coverage, particularly to areas like Calverton that are rural, isolated and have connectivity issues.

“It’s becoming more popular, but it’s not a new technology; the statute federally on this is from 1996, so I don’t think there is a lot of concern,” senior town planner Matt Charters said. “I believe it is the same transmission as an antenna on top of your television, so there’s not really a risk.”

Similar to cell phone tower applications, Mr. Charters said the town requested a radiation hazard analysis with the applicant’s submission, and the report concluded that the project “will not result in unacceptable radiation exposure levels.”

The property within EPCAL is a “low impact site” and is not visible from anywhere that is publicly accessible, Mr. Charters said. Most of the compliance standards have been met, but the applicant is asking for a waiver on vegetation screening. The town’s engineer and fire marshal did not list any concerns in their site plan review.

Being that it is an Unlisted Action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the planning department staff has prepared a resolution for the Riverhead Town Board to vote on to issue a negative SEQR declaration, meaning it would be determined that the project would not significantly impact the environment and a public hearing can be scheduled.

“It provides that to areas all over the world that don’t have easy internet connection,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said at the work session. “It’s changing with the times if you will — we went from aluminum foil on our rabbit ear antennas when I was a kid, now to Starlink and beyond.”