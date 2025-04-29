Hot gloves setting the tone for Wildcats baseball squad

A perfectly executed pickoff play by pitcher Dan Laieta and shortstop Kyle Stella helped keep the momentum flowing for the Wildcats in Friday’s win. (Bill Landon photos.)

After losing the first two series of the season, the Shoreham-Wading River baseball team bounced back in a big way last week with two wins over Miller Place, including a 5-2 victory on Friday at Shoreham-Wading River High School.

Despite Dan Laieta dominating most of the game on the hill for the Wildcats, Miller Place had two chances to score and potentially win the game before quality fielding plays stopped the Panthers right in their tracks. The first came when Miller Place loaded the bases in the fourth inning — their first true threat of the game after being blanked for the first three innings.

With two outs on the board and the momentum seemingly shifting Miller Place’s way, a call from the dugout was relayed to the infield. With perfect timing, shortstop Kyle Stella snuck in behind second base and Laieta quickly spun around and delivered a strike, nailing the unwitting baserunner as he dove back to the bag.

“It was a huge moment for us there,” Laieta said. “We’ve worked on that pickoff play all the time in practice, and I’m glad we got out of that jam there without needing to throw a pitch.”

But that wasn’t the biggest moment. The bases were jammed once again in the top of the sixth inning with two outs on the board. Miller Place already put up two runs in the inning and were on the verge of flipping the game upside down with the go-ahead run at the plate. Laieta was starting to labor after nearing his pitch limit, but head coach Kevin Willi had faith in his starter to get out of the inning.

“To be honest, we were giving him some rope,” Willi said. “But that final batter of the inning was going to be his last batter. Crazy how that inning ended. Real turning point of the game.”

There was a crack of the bat and the ball started to carry. Spectators looked on in horror as the ball had a chance to make it over the fence but senior outfielder Connor DiMasi kept tracking it.

“I know this outfield,” DiMasi said. “I’ve been playing here for four years now. I knew how much space I had before I hit the fence. If it’s another outfield I’m not sure I get the same result.”

Outfielder Connor DiMasi’s leaping catch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning sent him tumbling over the outfield fence — and all but sealed the win for SWR.

Right before he hit the fence, DiMasi leaped up and snagged the ball, crashing over to the opposite side. Nobody knew whether he made the catch until he nonchalantly raised his glove in the air — revealing the ball in the webbing — and the umpire pumped his fist for out number three.

“If that goes over, we lose the lead and probably lose the game,” DiMasi said. “It was the biggest catch of my career, that’s for sure.”

“That’s exactly the type of plays we’re capable of,” Willi said. “As a unit defensively, we’re solid. We play great defense. We just needed the bats to wake up, and I think they finally did.”

SWR (4-5 League VI) scattered 12 hits through the two games against Miller Place. Conor Dietz, a freshman, has led the way from the two hole. On Friday, he hit the ball hard all four times at bat, registering a single and a 2-RBI double.

“I think hitting is contagious,” Dietz said. “Once one of us gets going, it gives the confidence for all of us to get going as well.”

Laietta also had a big game from the batter’s box. The pitcher went 3-for-3 with two singles and a double. Aidan Reilly and Joe Leo, who have struggled out of the gate this year after hitting .400 for the team last year, also showed signs of breaking out with two hits each.

“I think beating Whitman both games before this series really gave us confidence,” Willi said. “They’re in League I. I’m not sure if it’s nerves from the young kids or what it is. I mean it’s a big deal playing for Shoreham-Wading River with all the rich history we’ve had. I get it. But at the end of the day, it’s just baseball, and I think things are just starting to click.”