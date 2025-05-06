Blue Waves golfers have high hopes to make history

Riverhead’s Madison Marshak and Angelina Gust hope to be part of the final nine from Suffolk County to play in the New York State Girls Golf Championship.(Credit: Bill Landon)

Nine girls in all of Suffolk County qualify for the New York State Girls Golf Championship to be played at Wild Wood Country Club in Rush, N.Y., in June. Riverhead’s Madison Marshak and Angelina Gust hope to be part of the final nine after just missing out last year. There’s never been a girls golf representative from Riverhead in the history of the state tournament, but this year is as good as any to make history.

Marshak and Gust finished 10th and 11th respectively in last year’s tournament. Marshak, only an eighth-grader last year, finished one stroke away from qualifying for states, and Gust was only one stroke behind her. This year’s state qualifier tournament will take place May 19 and 20 at Middle Island Country Club.

“They’ve been pushing each other all year long,” Riverhead golf head coach Steve Failla said. “I think that the best way to improve is to challenge one another. And I believe we have two of some of the best golfers in the county on our team.”

Marshak earned the No. 1 spot in the lineup before the school season started. The freshman has been the pillar of consistency all season long, averaging a 42 per 9 holes of play. She’s scored 40 multiple times this year.

“My score has come down a lot since last year,” Marshak said. “I’m happy with the way I’m playing so far. Barely missing out last season has been on my mind all year. So I’ve been trying to improve all parts of my game throughout the year.”

After carding a 183 through two days last year, Marshak is confident she can put together a better score this time around.

“I’m more experienced now and know what to expect,” Marshak said. “This is my third year on varsity now, so I’m just feeling more comfortable than ever before.”

“She had big shoes to fill, taking Alex Hoverkamp’s place in the lineup after she graduated,” Failla said. “But to her credit, she hasn’t skipped a beat. She’s been competing, and I’m so proud of her progression this season.”

Riverhead has played to a 7–3 record in the league so far and will also compete as a team in the Suffolk County championships. Part of that success has been due to Gust’s leadership in the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Two years ago, Gust finished 12th in the county tournament. Last year she finished 11th, and it’s only right that in her senior season she finally qualifies for states. Though she’s averaged 46 through 9 holes this season, Gust set her personal best with a 39 in a match this season. She has that ability to shoot with the best of them on any given day.

“The biggest thing for me has been my consistency,” Gust said. “I’ve been working hard to improve my game and try to cut strokes wherever I can and limit my mistakes. I am looking forward to the county championships. I’ve been so close.”

Colby Baran has already qualified on the boys side of the state tournament this summer during fall 2024. With a stroke of luck, he’ll be joined with two girls chasing history.

“We have two very accomplished girls looking to etch their names in the history books here at Riverhead,” Failla said. “I’ve been blessed to have been able to coach them this year. Really couldn’t have had a better group of girls, and I’m truly rooting for them.”