Riverhead FD boasts robust membership, but still seeks volunteers

Beyond the state and federal firefighter training regulations, there is localized training required for special equipment like brush fire trucks. (Credit: Cory Olsen)

Fire departments all over Long Island are experiencing a contraction, largely due to the increased cost of living and the demands it puts on wage earners. In order to make ends meet, many are working longer hours, which does not allow for the demanding training required to join a department.

Riverhead membership seems to be an outlier. They are able to consistently fill trucks and get them to the emergency, whether that is an active fire or an automatic alarm.

“We’re 160 right now. We probably have about 70 to 80 active, like that are really gung ho. So for the most part, you’ll probably get 20 to 25 guys during a day for good fire, and at nighttime, you’ll end up getting 50 or 60 plus, you know, besides mutual aid or anything,” said Chief Ray Jacobs.

While recruitment is still adequate, it is not as strong as it could be, according to Chief Jacobs, who has 12 years in Riverhead. He started in the fire department in East Marion and has 30 total years of service.

“It’s becoming difficult, especially after the cost everything went up. People are working two or three jobs. It’s very, very difficult when you first join in the fire department,” he said. “It’s a lot of demanding hours you have to have to be a fireman. A lot of people are having a hard time doing all that training, but for the most part they get it done. We’re pretty fortunate.

“Obviously, you know, the older ones are starting to come to the point to where they can’t [perform their duties] anymore, and [recruits] really need to learn from the older guys because they’re experienced. There’s a lot of tricks and things that they can learn from them,” Chief Jacobs added.

Firefighter training has gotten more demanding, with additional training hours required at the federal level plus additional training for the specific equipment and conditions volunteers will see in their communities. This includes taking into account larger buildings, standpipes and brush training.

“Riverhead’s changing. And we also have to change, like now we have to deal with standpipes. It’s a different type of firefighting because of the larger buildings, and not to mention there’s something getting built every week around here. So it’s just like the alarms keep on going up and the demand keeps going up. We ran 1,435 alarms last year. It doesn’t sound like much, but some days it’ll be quiet and next thing you know, you’re running 9, 10, 13 alarms during a day or at night. You’re up all night, and then you have to work.”

Training classes are held both in person and online to accommodate busy schedules. There are a number of alternatives for those who struggle with the test, so officials say potential volunteers should not let the exam deter them if they are interested.

Once fire school is complete, recruits are on probation for their first year of service, with more required training.

“We require more than going to the school, because obviously, you can’t have somebody get hurt, so they have to learn. So that first year of being in here is very, very difficult. It’s very demanding. You know, we have probie training every Monday,” said Chief Jacobs. “You’re required to be there so that they can teach you things that you must learn, from opening a hydrant to all the small things besides going inside a fire.”

Completing the training is essential so that the other volunteers know they can rely on every member of the company. This dependability allows the firefighters to trust that everyone knows what they are doing in a crisis.

“Make sure that you have the time when you come here, because it is important to learn everything that we put forth or that is required by the state or federal level, because it can kill you,” said Marissa Daiml, a member of the Riverhead Fire Department for over 20 years. “There’s no shortcuts. I need to know if I’m going into a burning building with somebody that passed just the same [as] I did. And they need to also know the same for me.”

While there are definite sacrifices required in order to be a firefighter, there is also a sense of purpose that comes with serving the community in this way.

“Sometimes, you may miss that dinner with your family, you may miss a party, a birthday party or whatever. But you get that feeling that you’re there for the community to help them, and when you succeed on that job, it’s a good feeling. We’re there to help everybody, and we’re here as one big family. This is your family too, and we’re all here for each other,” said Captain Brandon Caskey.

With the changing demographics in Riverhead, the department has seen an increase in the number of Hispanic volunteers. There is also a large contingent of Polish-speaking firefighters. This influx has made it easier to communicate with residents in an emergency, and strengthened trust with the community they serve.

“Now that we have all these diverse cultures here, it also helps when you have a problem going on, and to help [the people in danger]. They might not feel comfortable talking to me because I’m different, but they’ll talk to the other guys, so it has helped,” said Second Lieutenant Jonathan Visek.

Riverhead is trying to bring back its junior firefighter program, which helps high school students join the department and complete their training ahead of graduation.

“We were actually talking about maybe starting a juniors again, but we need to figure out who’s going to run it, because it’s a lot of work,” said Chief Jacobs. “We’re actually looking into that right now, thinking that maybe that would work.”

After volunteers are trained, housing is an issue for retention. Renting is unstable, and when people are priced out of buying homes in their community, they must go somewhere more affordable. All of the time they have invested in learning how to fight fires goes with them.

“You take that many years of training, you get used to having somebody there on the fire. You know you’re in good shape when you see that person. Next thing you know, they’re going because they don’t have a place to live,” said Chief Jacobs.

Still, all of the sacrifices and time are worth it for those who stay. Ms. Daiml encourages everyone to give it a try, especially if they are seeking a higher calling.

“You can do it. Whatever background you’re from, you know, male, female, it doesn’t matter. You’ll do great. We’re all here to support. Nobody wants to see anybody leave. We want to give you all the support that you need to stay, be successful in this department, and reach your goals,” she said. “I have two young kids. I my daughter’s almost 2, my son’s almost 4. I bring them here. And that goes back to we’re one big family. We are able to help everybody with that — and help you through that period of your life, and understand. It’s doable if you want to do it.”