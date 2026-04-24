Order up! It’s Spring Restaurant Week on the East End

Fork into both forks for Spring restaurant week! (Photo courtesy of R.Aire at the Hampton Maid)

It’s coming, people. Summer. Yup, that season when… you can’t get a darn reservation anywhere. So now — right now! — is the time to drink it in, scoop it up, nibble and nosh and just explore our local restaurant scene to your hungry heart’s content.

The 2026 Spring Restaurant Week runs from Sunday, April 26 to Sunday, May 3 with $24 two-course lunches and $29, $39 and $46 three course prix fixe dinners (but note: Saturday night rezzies are only accepted up until 7 p.m., so plan accordingly). What’s on tap and table this season? Glad you asked…

NORTH FORK

Bistro 72, 1830 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-3325 — There’s a lot to please you on Bistro 72’s three-course version of the locale’s classic American-meets-continental skewed menu, although we’re particularly gunning for that lunchtime portobello Swiss melt on multi-grain bread in the $24 lunch, or that honey-glazed pork shop in the mix of the $39 dinner prix fixe.

Cooperage Inn, 2218 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-727-8994 — With both a $39 and more splurge-y $46 prix fixe options, this gateway to the North Fork spot is a long-time fave of many an East Ender (and maker of some of the best pot pies you’ll ever have!).

La Plage Restaurant, 131 Creek Road, Wading River, 631-744-9200 — Chef Wayne Wadington’s French-American skewed menu is one not to miss, especially when three courses are a cool $46.

Legends, 835 1st St., New Suffolk, 631-734-5123 — They might seem like polar opposites of the culinary spectrum, but no lie: Legends does beefy, juicy burgers and sushi in the most memorable fashion. Hit ‘em up a $46 dinner prix fixe and $24 lunch prix fixe at this seaside spot that melds upscale American fusion with casual sports bar classics.

Pete’s Taverna, 3225 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-318-9600— It’s all Mediterranean, all the time at this Italian and Greek fave. Their $46 prix fixe from 4 to 9 p.m. during Resto Week not only offers craveable comfort food like charred octopus, seafood fra viavolo and moussaka, they’re also doing half-price on select bottles of vino. Opa!

SOUTH FORK

Bistro Eté, 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-500-9085 — This in-the-know Water Mill gem from chef Arie Pavlou offers a coastal French-inspired menu ripe for the sampling with this week’s $46 dinner prix fixe.

Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant, 2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-3660 — We were heartbroken to hear of the closing of the beloved Loaves and Fishes, but thank goodness Sybille van Kempen’s restaurant and cozy bed and breakfast live on! Hit ‘em up for their $46 dinner prix fixe and appreciate the culinary splendor of this excellent East End spot.

Calissa, 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-500-9292 — Classic Greek highlights include keftedes, spanakopita, and tzatziki, but for the more continentally minded you’ll love the Painted Hills strip steak or organic Hidden Fjord salmon on the list for their $39 three-course dinner prix fixe. Got get it!

Frankie’s Fabulous Italian, 44 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, 631-604-9191 — Offering $29 and $39 prix fixe options, you can’t go wrong with the wood-fired, gooey-cheese pizzas or classic pasta dishes at this East Hampton Italian spot.

Nick & Toni’s, 136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550 — The iconic Northern Italian-inspired resto is offering a generous pile of choices from both land and sea throughout their $46 three-course dinner prix fixe, as well as a couple of crowd-pleasing extras for the table.

Page, Sag Harbor, 63 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-1810 — The $46 three-course prix fixe offers many of your favorite mainstays, including classic Caesar salad, steamed mussels in cream and white wine, herb roasted chicken and the Garganelli pasta Bolognese, quite possibly the best bolognese found east of the Shinnecock Canal.

R.Aire at the Hampton Maid, 259 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-728-4166 — Go for the jamon crochetas; stay for the paella Demarsico. This Spanish-skewed spot never disappoints — and neither with the $46 prix fixe options.

Seven Beach Lane, 7 Beach Lane, Westhampton Beach, 631-684-0777 — Head to this pretty, tucked away inn and restaurant for a romantic dinner that won’t break the bank with their $46 prix fixe of classic crowd pleasers.

Stone Creek Inn, 405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue, 631-653-6770 — Been saving Stone Creek Inn for a special occasion? That time is now. Spring has sprung on their ever-lovely menu, offering a seasonally inspired $46 three-course prix fixe for restaurant week diners.

The Palm at the Huntting Inn, 94 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0411 — Get your surf and turf fix at this old-school resto with a 6 oz. center-cut filet mignon or Sicilian salmon accompanied by steak house classics like creamed spinach or ample Italian herbed French fries, all for a $46 prix fixe.

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