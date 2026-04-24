Riverhead issues 30+ violations after illegal basement apartments, unsafe housing found at two properties

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town officials issued more than 30 violations Friday after searching two properties tied to community complaints about unsafe housing — including illegal basement apartments and people living in a boarded-up home, authorities said.

The enforcement actions targeted properties at 533 Osborne Ave. and 332 Hamilton Ave., officials said.

“When properties are operated in blatant disregard of public safety laws, zoning regulations and basic maintenance standards, the Town will use every lawful enforcement tool available to restore compliance,” said Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin.

Officials said the searches uncovered illegal basement apartments, occupancy of an abandoned and boarded-up dwelling, unsafe building conditions and unlawful rental arrangements.

Investigators also found garbage throughout the premises and multiple structures lacking required permits or certificates of occupancy.

More than 16 unregistered vehicles were also found between the two properties, along with additional exterior maintenance violations involving debris and general blight, officials said.

The violations may result in court appearances, fines and corrective action, with additional enforcement possible if the conditions are not remedied.

Town officials are also reviewing whether further action — including potential vacate proceedings or other legal remedies — may be warranted if conditions pose a threat to occupants or the surrounding community.

“The Town of Riverhead will not tolerate dangerous living conditions, illegal occupancy, or properties that diminish the quality of life in our neighborhoods,” Mr. Halpin said. “Today’s enforcement action demonstrates our commitment to protecting residents and holding violators accountable.”