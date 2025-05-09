Butterfly Effect Project to celebrate milestone year at luncheon

(Credit: file photo)

The Butterfly Effect Project’s 2025 Wo/Man Empower Wo/Men Luncheon on Saturday, May 17, will be an afternoon to celebrate its last decade of impact, empowerment and community.

Tijuana Fulford, the organization’s founder, will be honored at the Bellport Country Club from 1 to 4 p.m. for building a lasting legacy for the Butterfly Effect Project over the last 10 years. Alongside Ms. Fulford, several junior volunteers will also be recognized for their leadership, including Destiny Swann, Shanysa Tems, Azharia Allen and Nataijah Miles.

Five years ago, at the 2020 Wo/Man Empower Wo/Men event, BEP established the “Pass Torch Ceremony” tradition, where a future head junior volunteer is chosen to propel the organization’s mission into the future. This year, Ms. Fulford’s daughter, Alexandria, will transition from a “Butterfly” into this leadership and mentorship role.

The Wo/man Empower Wo/men event “honors all aspects of diverse individuals” who show leadership and a commitment to bettering local communities, Ms. Fulford said in a previous report.

Ms. Fulford started The Butterfly Effect Project in 2014 and achieved nonprofit status the following year. In its infancy, the group held meetings in the basement at Riverhead Free Library with just eight girls from the Riverhead and Flanders area. Today, the organization has grown to over 30 chapters that serve more than 700 girls and boys across Suffolk County.

Since the beginning, Ms. Fulford’s mission has been to “break down racial, cultural, economic and social barriers and empower young girls from our communities, no matter their background, through horizon-expanding programming and opportunities,” she said in a previous statement.

Over the last decade, the Butterfly Effect Project has hosted chapter meetings and community events, primarily out of First Baptist Church of Riverhead, that focus on foundational skills such as building confidence, practicing self-care, developing healthy relationships and strengthening critical thinking.

At the end of last year, BEP received a major gift just in time for its 10th birthday: a permanent home for its Riverhead chapter at 1146 Main Road in Jamesport — a 1.5-acre lot previously occupied by Wild Roots Wellness and the historic Daniel and Henry P. Tuthill Farm.

When the organization promoted the Wo/Man Empower Wo/Men event on its Facebook page in February, the group was confronted with “disgusting racist tropes” and “hateful” comments from outside aggressors. Shortly thereafter, Ms. Fulford had to make the difficult decision to cancel BEP’s Pearls of Wisdom fundraiser event due to threats from anonymous callers.

Since then, the nonprofit has discussed improved safety and security protocols, and has received increased police patrol units around its Jamesport headquarters, as well as guaranteed security at future events.

The Wo/Man Empower Wo/Men luncheon continues, with fewer than 30 tickets remaining to attend the event. Individuals tickets are $85 and all proceeds directly benefit BEP’s programming and participants. Tables for larger groups can also be purchased at bepgirls.org/wew2025.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those who want to further support BEP’s mission and invest in the future of its youth.