The Roundup: Riverhead baseball squads boasts sweeping win

Right-hander Matthew Zambriski retired 21 straight batters on just 75 pitches in Tuesday’s historic win. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Baseball

May 2: Riverhead 18, Central Islip 2

Riverhead’s win streak continues! The latest victory over Central Islip now makes it nine wins in a row. With six games left to play, they only need one more win to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Camden Wallace threw four innings and struck out three while only allowing four hits and one earned run. Wallace also went 1-for-2 at the plate with 2 RBIs and three runs scored. Brady Hubbard hit 4-for-6 with two RBIs and four runs. Matt Zambriski had two hits and Max Gajowski went 4-for-4. Riverhead hosts William Floyd Thursday, May 8, at 4 p.m.

May 3: Shoreham-Wading River 15, Smithtown East 10

In another non-league game, the Wildcats take down another team in a higher division. They’ve played better against the top leagues in the county than the teams in their own division. Aidan Reilly lead the way for Shoreham-Wading River (7–7) as he drove in five runners on his team-leading four hits on the day. Reilly doubled in the first scoring two and then singled in the sixth plating another two. SWR had a total of 12 hits in the victory. It was a well-needed victory after dropping two of three to Kings Park last week. SWR travels to Rocky Point Thursday, May 8, for a 4 p.m. game.

Boys Lacrosse

May 5: Bayport-Blue Point 11, Shoreham-Wading River 3

In a rematch of last year’s Suffolk County Class C championship, Bayport-Blue Point came out on top as Shoreham-Wading River (4–5, Division II) continues to try to find their identity amidst losing nearly their entire lineup to graduation last year. Andrew Cimino scored all three goals against Bayport-Blue Point as the Wildcats struggled to stick with the reigning champs. SWR still has five games to right the ship and make the playoffs. Coming up, they’ll host Eastport-South Manor Thursday, May 8, for a 4:30 p.m. start.

May 2: Northport 16, Riverhead 3

The struggles continue for Riverhead a year after setting a program record in wins. After losing their best playmakers and scorers to graduation, Riverhead (3–7, Division I) has had trouble scoring goals against the top teams in the division. Logan Dempsey, Connor Downs and Nathan Nentwich all scored one goal against Northport, which scored 11 goals in the first half of the game. The playoffs may be off the table this go around, unless they manage to win the final four games to have a shot. They’ll travel to Smithtown East Friday, May 9, for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Girls Lacrosse

May 2: Mt. Sinai 19, Shoreham-Wading River 10

It’s been a rough go for Shoreham-Wading River in Division II play. They’ve won all five games against opponents in Division I. The latest loss against Mt. Sinai puts their league record at 1–4 with six more games to play. The Wildcats came out strong with a 4–3 first quarter, but they were unable to stop Mt. Sinai’s attack the rest of the way. Charlotte Erb scored a team-high three goals. Reese Marcario led the team in assists with five. Shoreham-Wading River will travel to Bayport-Blue Point Thursday, May 8, for a 4 p.m. game start.

May 1: Middle Country 9, Riverhead 6

After a very promising start, winning their first four of six games, Riverhead (3–7, Division I) has now lost five games in a row to essentially eliminate themselves from playoff contention. The Blue Waves have been dealing with injuries all season long and have lost a handful of close games. Against Middle Country, Logan Pilon led the way with two goals and an assist. Evelyn Skop, Adrianna Mosca, Sacha Richard and Molly Stevens all scored a goal in the game. Riverhead will host Connetquot Thursday, May 8, for a 5:15 p.m. start.