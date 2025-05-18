Editorial: Support our schools and vote

A sign directs voters in Aquebogue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Next Tuesday, local voters will make decisions critical to the future of area schools by casting ballots on their respective districts’ 2025–2026 budgets. Over the years, we have consistently used our editorial pages to urge voters to approve the budgets their school boards have adopted, as a rejected budget produces a cascade of unwelcome issues within a district, from the cancellation of sports and after-school programs to a host of other repercussions for services that are critical to students’ well-being.

A “no” vote also forces a reexamination of a district’s spending priorities — and compels another vote. Failure to pass the budgets would require more money spent for a re-vote on either the same or revised budgets, and a second failure would put the State Education Department in charge of making cuts — which often prove draconian.

We encourage a “yes” vote on the budgets to keep the districts thriving, but we also want voters to know how the money is going to be spent. We do this for the most obvious reason: You, as taxpayers, have a right to know — and vote on — what amounts to approximately 80% of your annual property tax bill. There is no larger allocation of tax dollars about which voters have a direct say.

That doesn’t mean voters shouldn’t question school district expenditures. Democracies work best when we examine and evaluate the actions of government and all elected officials on how they spend our money. They work for us; we don’t work for them. This questioning amounts to a citizen’s basic responsibility.

It is equally the responsibility of the officials we select to make these crucial decisions not merely to rubber stamp the status quo, but to work toward solutions that are aligned with the changing dynamics of our communities.

One pertinent example: the ongoing shifts in school enrollment across the North Fork. At a March Chamber of Commerce forum on the future of Mattituck, Mattituck–Cutchogue School District Superintendent Shawn Petretti said that with enrollment and state aid dropping — even as demand for special needs services rises rapidly — area schools could potentially benefit from a merger with other nearby school districts. He also noted that English as a New Language students comprise between 14% and 30% of the student body, compared to just 4% in 2012. The percentage of economically disadvantaged students in the district has also more than doubled — from 14% in 2012 to 30% today.

“I think that’s why it’s imperative that we really do begin to look at [merging districts] as an option on the North Fork,” Mr. Petretti said.

The challenges in the Shoreham-Wading River and Riverhead districts — which are seeing a spike in enrollment — are different but no less daunting, and it is imperative that school officials continue to look for innovative, cost effective and future-focused solutions. It’s our job to hold them accountable.

One last thing to note: Despite the enormous commitment of time, energy, expertise and enthusiasm the job requires, participation on area school boards is strictly voluntary. So even if you don’t always agree with a district’s decision on certain issues, trust that the board members are doing their utmost to serve our communities and our children. The least we can do is show them support — by casting our votes.