Blotter: Nine arrested for alleged town code violations

Riverhead police made the following arrests during the period from May 11 to May 17:

Nine individuals were arrested for alleged town code violations: Jermaine Booker, 53, of Riverhead; Felino Vasquez, 34, of Riverhead; Luis Neira-Siguencia, 35, of Flanders; Joseph Kess, 42, of Mastic; Gisele Villares, 37, undomiciled; Pablo Pelaez Alvarado, 26, Kelvin Romero-Pelaez, 21, and Lorenzo Ajcuc-Zurdo, 59, all of Guatemala; and Abel Sanjuan, 41, of Mexico.

Gregory Winters, 35, of Aquebogue, and Liyah Jackson, 26, of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged assault.

Cesar Vazquez Mendez, 37, and Jonnathan Cardenas Arias, 30, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Barbara Alvarez, 61; Luanne Hussnatter, 53; and Lavon Handberry Dinkins, 27, all of Riverhead; and Sergio Salazar Dominguez, 42, of Colombia, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Victor Maldonado, 43, of Brooklyn was arrested for alleged grand larceny as well as on an outstanding warrant. Engell Leon-Garcia, 28, and Kevin Gerardi, 54, both of Riverhead, were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Bryam Contreras Saldana, 25, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged menacing.

Edwin Francis, 41, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged harassment.

Christian DiGirolamo of Mattituck, 56, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.