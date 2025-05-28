Blue Waves advance to softball semifinals

Riverhead’s hot hitting continued with an 11-run outburst against Central Islip on Saturday. Eighth grader Morgan Gajowski (above) is sporting a team-best .667 postseason batting average. (Bill Landon photos)

After defeating No. 10 Central Islip 11-6 on Saturday, May 24, at Riverhead High School to secure a place in the Suffolk County Class AAA winner’s bracket semifinal, the Blue Waves softball squad didn’t celebrate. There was nothing to celebrate. They’ve been here before — three years in a row to be exact.

“Can I use last year’s quote?” Riverhead head coach Rich Vlacci Jr. quipped. “Job’s not done.”

In 2023, the Blue Waves advanced to the winner’s bracket semifinals before losing to Smithtown East and eventually North Babylon to end their season. Last year, they lost against Sachem East in the semifinals after going undefeated in league play. North Babylon then ended their season in the loser’s bracket.

“We’re happy we got to this point again, because we know people doubted us,” junior shortstop Adriana Martinez said. “But honestly, it’s just a stepping stone for us. Glad we won today, but we have bigger aspirations.”

Martinez has been one of the most consistent players in Riverhead’s lineup all season, and that success has continued into the playoffs. That’s just one of the reasons she was named All-County this season among several others in the lineup. In the win over Central Islip, Martinez went 3-for-4 and led the team with 4 RBIs. She’s hitting .500 in the playoffs so far from the leadoff spot.

“I definitely struggled with self confidence last year,” Martinez said. “I come to the plate now thinking I need to start something up. What I do at the leadoff spot affects everyone down the lineup. I go up there aggressive. One base hit usually leads to another.”

Scoring 11 runs in the game, Riverhead’s red-hot hitting continues. With each passing game, they extend their record of runs-scored in a season. It’s hard to keep the Blue Waves off the board; they have threats up and down the lineup.

Mya Marelli was named All-County and League I offensive player of the year. Jordyn Kwasna earned her second consecutive All-County selection. Sophia Viola and Madison Saladino were named All-Division. Bella D’Andrea made All-League. Eighth-grader Morgan Gajowski is even doing damage from the No. 8 hole, leading the team with a .667 batting average and 1.548 OPS in the playoffs. Everyone of those players found their way into the box score against Central Islip last weekend.

There is no easy out. They’re going to make life difficult for anyone that comes up against them.

“I think the fact that we’ve been in this situation before helps us,” Marelli said. “We know what to expect. And most importantly, we know how it feels like to lose. We’re going to do everything we can [to] not to feel that again.”

Marelli, the Blue Waves pitching ace, is slowly working her way back from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. Vlacci has been giving her more innings in the pitcher’s circle of late. She struck out 13 batters on Saturday but still felt like she didn’t have her best stuff.

“I just get tired more easily,” Marelli said. “With taking a year off, my body just isn’t used to it yet. But I’m going to push through and fight no matter what to give this team the best chance to win. I’m starting to feel more like myself every time I head out there.”

The Blue Waves had their hands full in the winner’s bracket semifinal against No. 1 Commack, which was played Wednesday evening after the News-Review went to press. Riverhead defeated Commack 10-2 in their playoff matchup last year. But the tide has turned this season as Commack is now the undefeated team, sporting a 20-0 record. No. 3 seed Riverhead has a record of 17-3.

“We have to have the mentality of Sachem East last year,” Vlacci said. “We were the undefeated team, and Sachem East came in and found a way to beat us. Now it’s our turn to prove who’s the best team in Suffolk County.”