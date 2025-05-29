Real Estate Transfers: May 29, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 21, 2025.
Calverton (11933)
- Calverton Hamlet Center LLC to TJOC Real Estate Holdings LLC, Middle Country Road (600-97-2-33) (V) $2,400,000
- Dedra Kimensky to Michael & Cristina Spindler, 79 Railroad Avenue (600-137-1-25) (R) $601,000
East Marion (11939)
- 240Strat LLC to Paul & Christina Brennan, 240 Stratmores Road (1000-21-1-10) (R) $905,000
Fishers Island (06390)
- Andrea & H. Lawrence Ross to Peter & Holly Gordon, 1027 Castle Road (1000-5-1-4) (R) $2,500,000
Greenport (11944)
- Estate of Linda Dickson to Alison Omens & Nikolei Kaplanov, 176 Central Avenue (1001-5-1-6) (R) $1,250,000
- Estate of Marie Cardalena to John & Alexandra Hinchen, 514 Main Street (1001-4-3-30) (R) $926,000
Jamesport (11947)
- Estate of Eileen Villani & Richard O’Dea to 299 Herricks Lane LLC, 299 Herricks Lane (600-22-2-5.002) (V) $330,000
Laurel (11948)
- Maureen Papa to Kyle & Krista Sanderson, 75 1st Street (1000-126-10-9.005) (R) $1,250,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Edward & Arlene Fox to Ernest & Anne Albert, 2503 Camp Mineola Road Extension (1000-122-9-9.004) (R) $4,650,000
- Steven & Diane Bellavia to Jorgo & Christina Cikolla, 380 Luptons Point Road (1000-115-11-21) (R) $1,200,000
- Derek & Carrie Genoino to North Fork Landholdings LLC, 270 Harvest Lane (1000-120-3-8.015) (R) $835,000
Orient (11957)
- Suzanne & William Nystrom & James A. Scaringe to William & Suzanne Nystrom, 1815 King Street (1000-26-2-43.006) (R) $50,000
Peconic (11958)
- Madeleine Sinclair to Katherine Reid & Melissa Powell, 275 Sound Avenue (1000-67-2-7) (R) $930,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Dream Land Builders Inc. to MN Family Realty Corp, 406 Osborn Avenue (600-126-1-6) (C) $3,350,000
- Red’s Adventures LLC to 99 Fulfillment LLC, 99 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.022) (R) $2,100,000
- Red’s Adventures LLC to Shawn Hamilton, 105 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.020) (R) $1,775,000
- Allaire & Patrick Aube to Gregory & Andrew Mitchell, 105 Windflower Lane (600-43-5-14) (R) $810,000
- Peter & Mary Hirdt to Michael & Maria Gatanas, 95 Windflower Lane (600-43-5-15) (R) $750,000
- Josef Mangiaracina to 424 North Howell Avenue LLC, 424 North Howell Avenue (600-106-2-42) (R) $580,000
- Kathleen Morris to Sebastian & Monica Giraldo, 67 Strawberry Commons (600-109.01-1-67) (R) $470,000
Shelter Island (11964)
- Jill Diepold & Jane Babinski Trust to NY03 LLC, 33 Burns Road (700-15-4-105.007) (V) $375,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Susan Spencer to 48 Stearns Point Road LLC, 48 Stearns Point Road (700-13-2-27) (R) $1,450,000
Southold (11971)
- Evan Geoffroy to Peter & Maureen May, 2505 Wells Avenue (1000-70-4-18) (R) $1,575,000
- 3200 Bay LLC to Meaghan Jones, 500 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-66-2-61) (R) $1,537,500
- Anne & Joseph Nolan Trust to Robert & Deirdre O’Connell, 9030 Soundview Avenue (1000-59-7-27.003) (R) $1,200,000
- 34892 County Road 48 LLC to Five Star Holdings Management 2 LLC, 34892 County Road 48 (1000-69-4-1.001) (C) $650,000
- Cozy Corp 79 to ANEK Holdings LLC, 1235 Youngs Avenue (1000-60-2-4) (C) $550,000
Wading River (11792)
- Dominic & Dawn Pagnozzi to George & Celia Euringer, 177 Great Rock Drive (600-36-7-20) (R) $860,000
- Michael Pastern to Karen Schutt, 20 Herod Point Road (600-32-3-26) (R) $462,000
- Richard Denham to Susan Mahaffy, 263 Fire Lane (600-37-2-7) (R) $399,850
- Three Flowers Cottage LLC to John & Margaret Okerblom, 21 Cedar Road (600-27-3-85) (R) $385,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)