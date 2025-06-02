Memorial Monday: Tip of the cap to Bob O’Rourk

Times Review Media Group contributing photographer Bob O’Rourk passed away earlier this month. An engineer by trade, Mr. O’Rourk got his start in photography by taking pictures at his children’s sporting events and over the years developed a keen eye and sense of timing that often allowed him to capture the essence of the competition.

“I had the pleasure of working with Bob for the past decade on myriad sporting events for The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review,” said fellow contributor and frequent collaborator Michael Lewis. “He was the consummate professional, with the ability to take award-winning photos with aplomb, in all weather conditions. Bob was a constant reminder that older professionals can excel at the job at a high level.”

The Times Review staff share our deepest condolences with all of Bob’s family and many friends and offer our gratitude for his years of exemplary photography.

Below are only some of Bob’s many skillfully taken photos.