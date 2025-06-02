News

Memorial Monday: Tip of the cap to Bob O’Rourk

By Riverhead News-Review

Times Review Media Group contributing photographer Bob O’Rourk passed away earlier this month. An engineer by trade, Mr. O’Rourk got his start in photography by taking pictures at his children’s sporting events and over the years developed a keen eye and sense of timing that often allowed him to capture the essence of the competition.

“I had the pleasure of working with Bob for the past decade on myriad sporting events for The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review,” said fellow contributor and frequent collaborator Michael Lewis. “He was the consummate professional, with the ability to take award-winning photos with aplomb, in all weather conditions. Bob was a constant reminder that older professionals can excel at the job at a high level.”

The Times Review staff share our deepest condolences with all of Bob’s family and many friends and offer our gratitude for his years of exemplary photography.

Below are only some of Bob’s many skillfully taken photos.

  • Ethan Greenidge returns an interception 45 yards for a touchdown against East Islip in 2014. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Riverhead shortstop Dani Napoli applies a tag on Hills West senior Samantha Katz. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • SWR shortstop Joey Dwyer applies the tag on a steal attempt at second base. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Riverhead’s Kayleanne Campbell clears a 5’6″ jump. (Robert O’Rourk photo)
  • SWR’s Graceann Leonard with a shot that went awry due to the sticks of Madison Weybrecht (2) and Aubrie Eisfeld (6). (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Tyrese Kerr is one of Riverhead’s key returners from last year. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Former SWR standout Brian Morrell finished the season with the Riverhead Tomcats as the batting champion of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Riverhead senior Rachel Doroski rises up for a hit in Friday’s match against Smithtown West. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • SWR’s Dan Canellys kicks the ball despite his precarious position. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Ja’dah Williams Booker set a mark of 37-feet- 1-inch to win the shotput event at Saturday’s league final. (Robert O’Rourk photo.)
  • Emma Kirkpatrick moving the ball toward North Shore’s goal. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Angelo Confort won the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.9 seconds. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Riverhead senior Joscelin Morrow dives to the floor in a match in October. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

