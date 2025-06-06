The Ken-ducky derby at RISE is a sure bet

Beekeeper Sean Aube ditched his protective garb to wrangle rubber duckies at the inaugural RISE Life Services Duck Race Festival in Riverhead last year. (Credit: courtesy)

The annual RISE Life Services Ken-Ducky derby will return Saturday, June 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at 489 Sound Shore Road, in Riverhead. The funds raised will go towards RISE’s food pantries.

“We’re going to have rubber duck races down at the duck pond. So that’s at 1 and 2 o’clock. With your entry, you receive a duck that gets entered into the race with a number,” said Grace Crowley, the fundraising and development manager at RISE. “And then we also have the Roadhouse Pizza truck there. We’re going to have a DJ, there’s going to be a few vendors. There’s going to be face painting. And then we also have a special appearance from the Long Island Ducks’ mascot, Quackerjack.”

The food pantry on East Main Street in Riverhead feeds between 200 and 300 people a week. One of the new initiatives rolling out this year is RISE’s refrigerated mobile pantry truck, which will extend assistance to families outside of the current food pantry’s reach.

“We received a grant from the DEC, and we’re going to be getting a refrigerated food truck. We’ll be able to deliver food outside of Riverhead, because we’ll be able to meet the requirements for the temperature. But it does obviously cost some money to keep it running, so we’ll be fundraising to make sure that this can be a long-term initiative. and we can just keep it going. We have that coming very soon,” said Ms. Crowley.

Admission to the derby is $20 per person or $50 for a family of four. Kids under 10 are free. A rain date for the event is scheduled for Sunday, June 8.