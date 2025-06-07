Blotter: Four arrested for alleged DWIs

Riverhead police made the following arrests from May 25 to May 31:

Fernando Campos Dominguez of Riverhead, 31; Elizabeth Estocin of Nyack, N.Y., 64; Rosendo Rivas Nunez of Riverhead, 52; and Charles Timpone of Riverhead, 70, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Palencia of Baiting Hollow, 25, was arrested for alleged assault.

Kaitlin Di Benedetto, 34, and Corrine Hubbard, 36, both of Mastic Beach, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Bradley Cornelison of Fort Myers, Fla., 50, was arrested for alleged reckless driving.

Luis Quichimbo of Ecuador, 32, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Shawn Mungin of Bellport, 50, was arrested for alleged public lewdness.

Olimpio Colon of Riverhead, 54, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Erick Trent of Riverhead, 20, was arrested for alleged obstructing governmental administration.

Joseph Caselles of Middle Island, 61; Daniel Clevenger of Riverhead, 66; John Giannas of Riverhead, 42; and Noah Maas of Brookhaven, 26, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.