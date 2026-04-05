Blotter: Three arrested for alleged DWI

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead police made the following arrests from March 22 to March 28:

Rosendo Rivas Nunez of El Salvador, 53; Hector Puma Minarcaja of East Moriches, 51; and Mason McLean of Wading River, 19, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Rosa Clinton, 75, and Danielle McCloud, 45, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Lehman of Riverhead, 30, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Itzel Sofoifa Rodas of Riverhead, 31, was arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Josue Flores Tejeda of Honduras, 24, was arrested for alleged resisting arrest.

Rebecca Quick of Manorville, 19; Jaden Clarke of Riverhead, 21; Jason Schwab of Mastic, 52; and 31-yearold Viviana Castro Forero of College Point, N.Y., were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Schwab was charged with two counts.

Andrew Nowack of Jamesport, 40, and Jessica Ortega of Manhattan, 33, were arrested for alleged unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Alexander Ramirez Velasquez of Riverhead, 21, and Carlos Cordova Dubon of Guatemala, 26, were arrested for alleged reckless driving.

Georgette Lester of Riverhead, 45, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Chaki Ligon of Riverhead, 42, was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration.

Felipe Perez of Riverhead, 33, was arrested for an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innoce