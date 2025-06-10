Photos: 2025 RISE Life Services Ken-Ducky derby

Sean Aube was on duck-collecting duty again at the 2025 RISE Life Services Ken-Ducky derby Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The annual RISE Life Services Ken-Ducky derby returned to Riverhead Saturday. The funds raised from the family event will go towards RISE’s food pantries.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

1 | 21 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Sean Aube was on duck-collecting duty again at the 2025 RISE Life Services Ken-Ducky derby Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

As previously reported, the food pantry on East Main Street in Riverhead feeds between 200 and 300 people a week. One of the new initiatives rolling out this year is RISE’s refrigerated mobile pantry truck, which will extend assistance to families outside of the current food pantry’s reach.

“We received a grant from the DEC, and we’re going to be getting a refrigerated food truck. We’ll be able to deliver food outside of Riverhead, because we’ll be able to meet the requirements for the temperature. But it does obviously cost some money to keep it running, so we’ll be fundraising to make sure that this can be a long-term initiative. and we can just keep it going. We have that coming very soon,” said Ms. Crowley.