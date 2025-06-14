Blotter: Shirley man arrested for alleged grand larceny

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from June 1 to June 7:

Darrell Harris of Shirley, 43, was arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Brenda Green, 59, and Alex Saban, 24, both of Riverhead; and Anthony Anzalone of Shirley, 55, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Alexandra Stoddard of Calverton, 36; Jason Montenegro of Medford, 32; and Nilson Gonzalez Perez of Riverhead, 33, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Riverhead residents Oscar Benitez Guzman, 29; Robert Love, 71; and Iona Weston, 23, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Edwin Sebastian-Felix of Riverhead, 20, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Rebekah Spellmon of Riverhead, 18, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration.

Cecil Trent of Flanders, 61, and Abel San Juan Sous of Riverhead, 41, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Billy Worthington of Coram, 39; Johanna Ramos of Center Moriches, 39; and Abel San Juan Sous of Riverhead, 41, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Marvin Rowan of Riverhead, 56, was arrested as a fugitive from other authorities.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.