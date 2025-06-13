Riverhead Free Library’s Yellow Barn opens for 2025 season

The Riverhead Free Library’s Yellow Barn has once again opened its doors. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Yellow Barn in the carriage house at the Riverhead Free Library has once again opened its doors, much to the delight of patrons, who had feared it would remain closed after the rift with its Friends of the Library group.

“We were able to open it Memorial Day weekend. It was our kickoff, and we had an excellent turnout,” said Kerrie McMullen-Smith, the library’s director. “I think there was a large concern in the community that the barn wasn’t going to reopen because of what’s been going on between the library and our Friends group.”

One of the changes this year is to lower the prices of the books to make them more accessible. The inventory has been priced at $4 for 2025 releases, $2 for 23-24 releases, and then all other hardcover adult book is $1.

“The point is for people to be able to get their hands on a book that they are interested in reading and not pay almost the same amount of money that they would pay for a book online or at a bookstore,” said Ms. McMullen-Smith.

Part of the new direction for the space included adding a large-print section and converting the attic of the barn into the science fiction and mystery stacks, depending on the number of donations they receive.

“It really depends on donations. We might say, ‘Oh, we’d love to put a big couple of stacks of mysteries here,’ but if that’s not what we’re getting in, then we have to wait until we have the inventory,” said Ms. McMullen-Smith.

They are also stocking more children’s books to make titles available to young readers and foster an early love of reading.

“I think we have a larger children’s collection in the barn now than we had in previous years, and we’re trying to maintain that,” said McMullen-Smith. “We get feedback from grandparents who like to stop in and pick up stuff for their grandkids, or bring their grandkids in to browse.”

The barn recently welcomed classes from Roanoke Avenue Elementary School to the barn for a book fair-style shopping experience. The staff let the teacher know in advance, so the children would have money available.

“They were very happy to come in and be able to browse and purchase books,” said Ms. McMullen-Smith.

Besides book donations, the library also accepts monetary donations towards the Yellow Barn. Individuals can have their name added to a leaf on the donation tree plaque or purchase a memorial brick for the courtyard. Donation forms are available in the Yellow Barn. Additionally, the library is currently welcoming general volunteers to staff the barn.

The Yellow Barn is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Oct. 10. It is also open on the following Saturdays: June 14, July 12, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13.