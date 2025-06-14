Hundreds rally in Riverhead for nationwide ‘No Kings Day’

The crowd in front of the courthouse for the No Kings Day of Defiance rally in Riverhead. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Despite pouring rain, North Forkers and attendees from all over the East End and beyond showed up in droves on Saturday afternoon, with over 700 participants gathered in front of the Suffolk County Supreme Court building in Riverhead for the so called “No Kings Day of Defiance” rally.

Hosted by the Riverhead and Southold Town Democratic committees, as well as other pro-democracy organizations, the local demonstration was part of a nationwide mobilization purposely held to counter President Donald Trump’s military parade celebrating Flag Day, the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, and his 79th birthday in Washington, D.C.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Shinnecock Nation member Denise Silva-Dennis said children being torn away from their families is “wrong” and “against being a human being.”





NY Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado drove from Mineola to give a riveting speech in Riverhead.







Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni said “now is the time for us to stand firm and say we will not accept tyranny from this federal executive.”



Chants rang through the streets of downtown Riverhead as crowd members of all different ages, political affiliations, and backgrounds flocked from all over the East End of Long Island — some visitors came from as far as the Bronx — to wave flags, hold up homemade protest signs, and make their voices heard.

“We stand united in speaking out. We are saying no to lies, division and hate, no to fascism, no to authoritarianism, and no to Donald Trump,” said Laura Jens-Smith, chair of the Riverhead Town Democratic Committee. “We are saying yes to the rule of law, yes to our Constitution, and yes for fighting for democracy in America.”

A few volunteers adorned green vests to indicate their role as “peacekeepers” available to help anyone in need of assistance. Riverhead Police Department officers were also on site for safety reasons and were thanked by the organizers for their assistance during the event.

Several local leaders took to the podium to rally the gathering, including Southold Town Board member and Democratic candidate running for Suffolk County Legislature, Greg Doroski. He touched on the recent report of armed, uniformed federal agents seen in Riverhead this week, and how it took local law enforcement and town officials “hours” to confirm these agents were not ICE.

“Imagine the danger. Civilians facing masked, heavily armed men, not knowing if they were real law enforcement, or criminals impersonating law enforcement,” Mr. Doroski said. “And imagine local police responding to the scene, with no idea what they were walking into…this is not public safety, this is a breakdown of trust, and a threat to every badge that is worn with honor — when local law enforcement seeks guidance in good faith, and gets silence, that’s negligence.”

Jon Lopez, a 26-year-old, first-generation Mexican American college student from Southampton, said undocumented immigrants who come to the United States are often seen as “invisible, disposable and replaceable.” He spoke personally about his grandfathers and the many others who came to the East End to till potato fields, mow lawns, and clean homes — not just for work, but to achieve the “American Dream” for their children.

“The Hamptons are made up of more than what you see on magazine covers, we are more than luxury and leisure, we are the workers rising before the sun, the construction crews building million-dollar homes they’ll never sleep in,” Mr. Lopez said. “We are the bilingual caregivers, the landscapers, the line cooks and busers, the cleaners, we are the first to show up and the last to leave…we are not the background, we are the backbone.”

He added that in the face of hatred, he chooses love, and all the fear and division trying to take root is “awakening a sleeping giant” and a generation refusing to give up.

Other speakers included NY State District 1 Assemblyman Thomas John Schiavoni, NY State District 10 Assemblyman Steve Stern, former DOJ prosecutor and former NY State Special Assistant Attorney General Dave Calone, Congressional Representative for NY-10 Dan Goldman, Pastor Tisha Williams of the First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton, former CNN anchor John Avlon, Navy veteran Dr. Jack Weber and Shinnecock Nation member Denise Silva-Dennis.

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado drove from another Kings Day protest in Mineola to Riverhead to praise the crowd for showing up to hold the country accountable. He said everyone’s values are being tested, but there is strength in belief and not giving up.

“At the end of the day, we can talk politics, but it’s about morality, people,” Mr. Delgado said to cheers. “Participate in your power, lean into that power, and always know that the most powerful thing you have in your possession is the power to love. Be vulnerable, show grace, have mercy, forgive one another, embrace one another, and keep pushing. Do not stop.”

When asked why she decided to participate in the peaceful protest, Flossie Schack, 72, from Riverhead, pointed to the phrase she wrote out on her sign, which read: “I Need To Be Able To Tell My Grandchildren I Did Not Stay Silent. No Cons-No Clowns. No Kings.”

“I’m embarrassed by the president … this immigration business is breaking my heart,” Ms. Schack said.

Adam, a U.S. Marine veteran from the Bronx who declined to share his last name, joined a friend from Rocky Point at the rally. He said he felt, as a veteran, it was important to be “seen” out in support on Saturday. “I don’t want to live in a racist country; that is not why I served,” he said. “I feel bad for any of the kids serving today because I know there are a lot of them like me who don’t want any of this.”

Rona Smith, a Greenport resident, said she was amazed by the turnout and how the people were “all different, but all the same.”

“This is not about red or blue, this is about morality, and we have to fight with our very being because we are not cruel people as Americans, and we have to show that,” Ms. Smith said.