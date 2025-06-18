Riverhead lacrosse star Goodale named to Team USA

Katie Goodale earned All-America honors as a defender for Syracuse, helping the team reach the NCAA Final Four three times. (Credit: courtesy photo)

After getting an invite to train with Team USA this winter, Riverhead native Katie Goodale was officially named to the final 22-player USA women’s lacrosse roster on Monday, June 16, to compete in the Pan-American Lacrosse Association qualifier.

Following her graduation from Syracuse University and earning All-American honors, Goodale wanted to stay involved with lacrosse and will now do so at the highest level.

“I ended my college career and was kind of like — I’m never going to play lacrosse again,” Goodale said in November. “I wasn’t drafted into the professional girls lacrosse league, so I figured it was over. Lacrosse was on my mind all summer, and I continued to stay in shape and trained younger girls. In September, I got a text and email asking if I wanted to be added into the Senior USA lacrosse player pool. It was so unexpected, and I immediately started seriously training again.”

Competing with about 40 other players in training camps over the next couple months for just 22 spots, Goodale clearly stood out enough to Team USA coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein to be selected.

“I’m thrilled about the girls that we have selected,” Walker-Weinstein told Usalacrosse.com. “I think the coaches are really aligned and passionate. I will say it was really difficult having to trim it down to 22 for PALA, because I think there are a lot of players right on the cusp that are as dangerous as the girls on the roster. But you know, that’s the nature of this. I’m really excited about this group of girls, and I’m really proud of how hard they have worked.”

This is the first year a U.S. team will participate in the PALA championship. The eight-team championship qualifier tournament will feature Argentina, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Haudenosaunee, Canada and the United States. The games will be played at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex starting June 26 and running through June 30. The teams that finish in the top four will qualify for the Division I bracket of the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Japan.

“You grow up watching these people on Team USA,” Goodale said before heading out to train with them for the first time. “They’re so elite. They’re so good. I always wanted to be them growing up. And here I am, trying out for that team. I don’t even know how it happened, but I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”

Now, she will don red, white and blue like some of her idols growing up, representing the little town she grew up in at the end of Long Island.

Goodale is just one of five Long Islanders on the final roster that also includes Cassidy Weeks of Bayport, Madison Taylor of Wantagh, Emma LoPinto of Manhasset, Ally Kennedy of North Babylon and Sam Apuzzo of West Babylon.

The United States has won four straight World Lacrosse Women’s Lacrosse Championships dating back to 2009.