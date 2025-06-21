Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for alleged strangulation

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from June 8 to June 14:

Alexander Crampe of Riverhead, 48, was arrested for alleged strangulation.

Daniel Keller, 73, and Kelvin Torres Echeverria, 30, both of Riverhead, and Jose Coc Chamale of Guatemala, 39, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Armando Lema Inga, 33, and Diamond Rainford, 19, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged unlawful dealing with a child.

Connor Mongillo of Riverhead, 19; James Wilson of Babylon, 33; Mary Mastellone of Riverhead, 46; and Kera Massimino of Manorville, 44, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Ms. Massimino was charged with five counts.

Ronald Love of Riverhead, 59, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Hannah Nolan of Riverhead, 25, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Adam Tatum of Riverhead, 59, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

Five individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants: Lindsey Marino of Flanders, 34; Patricia Catala-Rivera of Puerto Rico, 45; Hannah Nolan of Riverhead, 25; Tanya Brown of Selden, 41; Charles Tyler, listed as undomiciled, 54; and Engell Leon-Garcia, address unknown, 28.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.