Graduation 2025: Athletes of the Year

Every year, the Riverhead News-Review compiles a list of exemplary senior student-athletes who excelled over the school season and chooses male and female “Athletes of the Year” for the Riverhead Blue Waves and the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats. The award-winners have excelled in their sport or sports through hard work, resilience and determination. These athletes brought their schools to new heights — leaving a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.

(Credit: Leslie Kwasna)

Mya Marelli, Riverhead There’s very few that could change a game like Mya Marelli. Whether it was on the pitcher’s circle or in the batter’s box – all eyes were on Marelli. After a partial tear in her labrum put her on the shelf for the summer and all of the preseason, nobody knew what Marelli was going to bring in her senior year at Riverhead. The reigning Large Schools Pitcher of the Year was confident she would recover in time to make a run in the Suffolk County playoffs. For two years in a row, Riverhead’s run through the softball Class AAA Suffolk County was cut short in the semifinals. Marelli was unable to pitch in that semifinal game her junior year because of the injury. But as she regained her strength and form over the course of the season her senior year, when she did return, it was evident – this was the best version of Mya Marelli we had ever seen. Behind Marelli’s golden arm, Riverhead skated through the Suffolk County playoffs without losing a game en route to their first County title in school history. In the semifinals this year, Riverhead upended No. 1 and previously undefeated Commack, 3-0 and Marelli threw her first ever complete game no-hitter. In the final, Marelli tossed a 3-hitter and smoked a two-run homerun to center field to defeat Sachem North, 4-1. “Mya will most likely go down as the greatest varsity softball player to come through Riverhead,” Riverhead softball head coach Rich Vlacci Jr. said. “And quite possibly one of the best female athletes the district has ever seen.” Marelli posted a .486 batting average with four home runs, 10 doubles and 35 RBI from the plate this season. As a pitcher, she recorded nine wins, striking out 121 batters with a 1.29 ERA in 65 innings pitched. A year after being named the best pitcher in Suffolk County, Marelli earned All-County honors, Offensive Player of the Year in League I, Playoff All-Star and MVP of the Suffolk County Senior All State Game. “Mya is a true leader and one of the hardest working individuals I know,” Vlacci Jr. said. “She’s going to leave a legacy behind for all the youth to follow. I get to see that first hand with my daughter who wants to be a pitcher. When my daughter practices her pitching, she does the same arm swing that Mya does before she throws. She not only impacted our team but also the community and the young girls that are coming after her.” The lefty difference maker will continue her athletic career at Mercy University, a private Division II college in Dobbs Ferry.

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Christopher Jones, Riverhead Jones graduates as the most decorated long distance runner in Riverhead school history. He competed in cross country in the fall and then track for winter and spring. Very few athletes will leave a district holding so many records – many of which stood for years on end until Jones finally shattered them.

“Long distance running takes discipline,” Riverhead cross country coach Tyler Lobenhofer said following a meet early in the school year. “It’s a constant grind of challenging yourself. You can never get comfortable with what your best currently is.”

Jones constantly pushed his limit throughout his career, especially during his senior season, as he came away with five school records ranging across every season.

In the fall, he set the school record in the Indian Island 5K with a time of 16:33.84 and it wasn’t close. He shattered the previous record by 20 seconds and two minutes ahead of the second place runner.

“Chris was the best runner on the team since he was a sophomore,” Lobenhofer said. “But he wasn’t ever content with just being the best on the team. He wanted to be one of the best in Suffolk County and I think he can walk away and proudly call himself one of the best.”

But his reign in the fall wasn’t over – Jones broke the Sunken Meadow 4k record soon after with a time of 12:48.81.

“I made a vow to myself junior year that I would run every day,” Jones told the Riverhead News Review after a meet in the fall. “And I’ve done that. Honestly I think I’ve only missed five days since I made that commitment to myself.”

Hard work pays off.

In the winter season, Jones set a school record being part of the 4 x 800m relay. Being part of a quartet with Victor Giron, Brandon Nieto and Franz Ortiz Galdamez, the group executed every baton handoff flawlessly and came away with a time of 8:33.62. That time got even better when the group got on the track outside in the spring. Jones led the team to a spring 4 x 800m relay record posting a time of 8:24.61.

Jones put his final mark on his time as a Blue Wave in the 3200-meter race at the Westhampton Invitational. Despite facing less than ideal running conditions, the senior secured his final school record with a time of 9:52.66.

Those records figure to be part of Riverhead’s history for years to come – setting the mark for the next group of long distance runners to beat. Jones will continue his athletic career at SUNY Cortland in the fall.

And now for the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcat Athletes of the Year

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Morgan Lesiewicz, Shoreham-Wading River

It’s rare to see athletes competing in three different sports over the school year these days with many athletes choosing to focus only on their best sport. But Morgan Lesiewicz took it a step further and competed in four – including two in both the winter and spring seasons.

Lesiewicz was a mainstay in between the posts in soccer as she was the starting goalkeeper for the varsity squad since her eighth grade year. In the winter, she played basketball but also competed on the winter track team. In the spring, she manned the middle of the field in lacrosse for what is arguably her best sport but also competed on the spring track team.

As the goalkeeper for the Wildcats, Lesiewicz led the team to three consecutive Suffolk County titles and two Long Island championships in a row to close out her soccer career. Her senior season ended in the Class A New York State semifinals. She registered 109 saves in her final year as a Wildcat – many of which were crucial for victory.

“To play for this team for five years not only built me up as a soccer player and an athlete but as a person,” Lesiewicz said following the loss in the semifinals. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team, better coaching staff, better career – I’ll always remember this.”

In the winter, Lesiewicz joined the basketball team and helped them win the league title while also participating in indoor track.

Springtime meant lacrosse – Lesiewicz’s best sport. She owned the draw circle for the Wildcats while also scoring 11 goals and registering five assists.

“Morgan is a dedicated and hardworking athlete who consistently pushed herself to grow and improve throughout her time with our program,” SWR girls lacrosse coach Alex Fehmel said. “She brought a competitive edge to the field and always gave full effort which helped raise the level of intensity and practices and games.”

Lesiewicz also set a personal record in the spring for track. In the New York State outdoor track qualifier, she threw the shot put a distance of 36 feet and 10.75 inches – putting her fourth on Long Island.

The senior four-sport star will continue her athletic career as a lacrosse player for Division I Lehigh University.

(Credit: Michael Hejmej)