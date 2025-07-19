County DA indicts six area residents for alleged cocaine trafficking

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney (Ana Borruto file photo)

An undercover investigation into an alleged open-air drug market at 20 Brown Street in Riverside has led to the indictment of 10 individuals reportedly involved in an extensive, family-run cocaine trafficking ring in Suffolk County — six of whom reside in the Riverhead area.

Robert E. “Boy” Love, 71, of Riverhead, was indicted as the supposed leader of the operation, as well as other area residents including his brother Ronald “Boo” Love, 59, of Riverside; Timothy “Booty” McKay, Sr., 56, Timothy McKay, Jr., 36, and Joseph McKay, 52, who all live in Riverside. Hallock “Hal” Luce, 40, of Riverhead was also indicted for conspiracy charges.

The investigation began a year ago when a detective with the Suffolk County DA’s Fentanyl Task Force looking into Timothy McKay, Sr. purchased cocaine in an undercover mission at Mr. McKay’s Riverside home on 26 separate occasions from several members of the organization, according to a Suffolk County DA news release.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement covertly surveilled the organization, observing individuals walking up the driveway and into the backyard where they allegedly purchased narcotics. Law enforcement observed this occurring at all hours of the day, seven days a week.

After Mr. Luce allegedly arranged a cocaine delivery to Timothy McKay, Sr. and Robert Love last month, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Mr. Love’s residence in Riverhead and recovered over 14 ounces of cocaine from the living room and bedroom. They also found over $11,000 in cash and various drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, drug packaging and a dilutant used in cocaine manufacturing.

A total of 18 search warrants were executed across Suffolk, Nassau and Queens counties, including five separate residents and 12 separate vehicles. Over $170,000 in cash, more than 14 ounces of cocaine, eight operable firearms, ammunition, over 100 pounds of illegal cannabis and drug paraphernalia — such as a kilo press, scales, more dilutants and narcotics packaging — were recovered from these locations.

“This investigation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking operations that spew poison into our communities — the defendants in this case allegedly turned a residential neighborhood into an open-air drug market, bringing violence and addiction to the doorsteps of Suffolk County families,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in a statement.

Robert Love faces up to 25 years in prison and multiple felony charges, including criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He will be held on a $2.5 million cash, $5 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case.

Ronald Love was indicted for second-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, and faces the same sentence if convicted. He has been placed on supervised release with GPS conditions during the pendency of the case.

Timothy McKay, Sr. was indicted for varying degrees of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon, which if convicted could lead to a 25 years to life sentence. He will be held on a $2.5 million cash, $5 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case.

Timothy McKay Jr. was indicted for criminal sale and possession of a control substance, as well as conspiracy, and if convicted could go to prison for eight to 25 years. He will be held on a $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $2 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Joseph McKay faces up to 25 years to life in prison for the same felony charges and will be held on a $500,000 cash, $1.5 million bond or $1.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case.

Mr. Luce was indicted for second-degree conspiracy and has been placed on supervised release with GPS conditions because his charges are considered non-bail eligible under current state law. He could be sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison.

Prince Yellordy, 48, of Freeport and Aleatra Eleazer, 37, of Northampton were also named in the indictment.

“We thank the District Attorney’s Office for its tireless efforts and unwavering partership with our police department,” said Riverhead Town Police chief Ed Frost in a statement. “Together, we remain committed to our shared goal of holding accountable those who peddle poison in our community and threaten the safety and well-being of our residents.”