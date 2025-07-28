New SWR soccer coach Braga brings a winning tradition

Dani Braga has taken the helm of the Shoreham-Wading River High School soccer team. (Courtesy photo)

Dani (pronounced “Donny”) Braga is no stranger to championships, having won multiple as a player and coach over his career. Now, he’s trying to bring that winning pedigree to Shoreham-Wading River since he’s accepted the job to be the head varsity boys soccer coach.

Braga was a goalkeeper during his playing days — the coach on the field and more often than not the heartbeat of the team. He started all four years collegiately at the Division I level, starting at West Virginia University before transferring to St. John’s University his final two years. As a junior for St. John’s, Braga led the men’s soccer team there in 1996 to their first NCAA championship in school history. It was the school’s first championship in any sport. It is still one of only two championships the university has ever won after they won the co-ed fencing championship in 2001. Braga was selected as the top college goalkeeper in the country that year.

“It’s still one of the most incredible feelings of my life, winning that championship,” Braga said. “We were able to accomplish something no other team had done, and that’s what made it so special.”

After his time in college, Braga went on to play professionally with Sporting Lisbon, Caldas and Lourhinese in Portugal as well as the Miami Fusion of the MLS. But the professional lifestyle just wasn’t for him. He wanted to return home and pursue his other goals and interests.

“My career was somewhat short-lived as a pro,” Braga said. “From a professional standpoint and a financial standpoint, it was basically time to just let it go.”

Braga didn’t take much time finding his footing again on Long Island. He opened up a few training facilities and went into coaching. His time in net helped him transition into being one of the most successful coaches on Long Island. He landed a coaching job at Jericho High School and never looked back.

In his first year at the helm, Jericho won a state championship. He kept consistent the year after and the year after that. For his first three seasons, Braga was the last team standing for their class in the state, quite the statement to make for your first taste at coaching high school soccer. He won four state titles in total during his 14 years at Jericho, but now he’s ready for a new challenge on the other end of the island at Shoreham-Wading River.

“I was contemplating leaving Jericho and because I was friendly with Coach Rob, the old coach here, I heard he was stepping down to spend more time with his kids,” Braga said. “It was the perfect situation for me and perfect timing. I was going to take a few years off of coaching but when this fell into my lap, I decided it was meant to be.”

Braga moved out to Shoreham three years ago because of his family ties out east, so he decided to make the commute to Jericho to continue coaching. He had aspirations to have a chance to coach the high school team within the community he resides, but he didn’t want to rush it.

“I loved Shoreham the minute I got out here,” Braga said. “It’s a better life for my kids, and everything is so community-oriented out here. Actually, when we first moved here in August, Halloween was my first taste of how it is. I was amazed how many kids were out and about trick-or-treating. Kids all over the streets, with bicycles parked in front of houses and parents having a blast. It was a real eye opener on how you can be a kid out here like I was growing up. Now I can get to coach the kids that live in my neighborhood.”

High school soccer is so meaningful to Braga. It’s different from being part of a travel team or some kind of all-star team.

“This is the last chance you get to win something with your buddies you grew up with,” Braga said. “It’s your last chance to play in front of family, your friends, your girlfriends. In high school, you all have the same goal — to win. Nobody is worried about going professional. It’s soccer in its purest form. Soccer has gotten so saturated in these travel leagues.”

The Shoreham-Wading River boys soccer program has never won a New York State championship in its history. The team has made the playoffs perennially but has just not been able to take that next step. Braga is hoping to change that.

“Once the kids believe they can do it, that’s already half the problem solved,” Braga said. “It helps having a resume because the kids respect that. Been there done that type of thing. I am and will be very hard on the kids. I expect a lot, and if they don’t deliver then they don’t play. If they haven’t found that out already then they’re going to find out pretty soon.”

Braga believes that this team has what it takes to bring home a state title.

“We have a bunch of seniors on this team and juniors that play at a very high level,” Braga said. “The state title should be our goal. We should expect nothing less. We have the ability — we just need the confidence. These guys want to be there. They really want it, and the community really wants it. I think in time we’ll give the community something to be proud of.”

Shoreham-Wading River currently leads the Town of Brookhaven small school varsity summer soccer league with a flawless record of 7-0.