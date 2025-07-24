Real Estate Transfers: July 24, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 16, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

Two Elm LLC to Luis & Byron Coc Puluc, 526A Hubbard Avenue (600-85-3-40.004) (R) $799,000

CALVERTON (11933)

Marilyn Binder to David Brigati, 307 Deep Hole Road (600-100-2-19.010) (V) $680,000

Estate of Dennis Miloski to Julio Campos & Rosa Lopez, 2109 River Road (600-118-4-1) (R) $620,000

EAST MARION (11939)

Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Kevin & Dawn Mintzer, 115 Oak Court (1000-31-3-11.008) (R) $1,650,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

Mariam & Natela Prokopidou to Craig & Jennifer Lewner, 973 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-90-2-44) (R) $950,000

LAUREL (11948)

Jamshid Zand to Robert Motroni, 1653 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-71-2-58) (R) $1,750,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Kristen & Robert Derrig to Christopher & Jennifer Casano, 330 East Legion Avenue (1000-143-4-7) (R) $815,000

Christine & Jonathan Baker Trust to 920 Naugles Dr Matt LLC, 920 Naugles Drive (1000-99-5-13) (R) $680,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Michael Hamill to Champion 11 Group LLC, 413 Fishel Avenue Extension (600-106-3-23) (R) $310,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Raymond & Ellen Tamayo to 536 Bayview LLC, 54505 County Road 48 (1000-52-1-9) (R) $1,700,000

Estate of Anna Donnelly to Blue Marlin Realty LLC, 450 Blue Marlin Drive (1000-57-1-26) (R) $1,500,000

Jan Chaloner Trust to Julie O’Daly, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 4B (1000-63.01-1-17) (R) $520,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Steven & Brittany Milano to Christopher & Danielle Durston, 2 Riviera Court (600-96-1-13.012) (R) $1,250,000

Leo K Barnes (Referee) & 96 Creek Road LLC (Defendant) to Hamptons Flips NY LLC, 96 Creek Road (600-29-1-18) (R) $811,000

Deutsche Bank to Rashid Bhatti, 66 Canterbury Drive (600-115-1-10.064) (R) $735,000

Wilmington Trust Co to Ashley Connaghan & Dalton Nunns, 10 Gerald Street (600-52-1-12) (R) $555,000

John Hahm to Kristen Clark, 96 18th Street (600-53-1-25) (R) $415,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)