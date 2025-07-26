Blotter: Break-in at Wine Country Deli & Catering

(Courtesy photo)

At 6 a.m. on July 21, the owner of Wine Country Deli & Catering in Calverton reported a possible break-in, based on a broken front window. Police arrived and entered the building with the owner, who discovered $325 missing from the cash register. Available surveillance footage from just before 2 a.m. showed man with a thin build, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black sneakers, a mask and gloves, entering the premises. The subject removed the cash and fled on foot. Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

On July 15 at 10:55 a.m., the Riverhead Town fire marshal’s office contacted town police about illegal fireworks at Scott’s Pointe. Officers responded and located a quantity of fireworks inside a sprinkler room at the Calverton location. The fireworks were confiscated, and the Crime Control Division was notified for further investigation. That resulted in the ultimate arrest of Kenneth Myers of Lindenhurst, 55, for unlawful possession of fireworks. Mr. Myers was processed and released for a future court date.

During the period from July 12 through July 20, Riverhead police also responded to numerous other calls, including: nine petit larcenies, two grand larcenies, one assault, three cases of harassment, three criminal domestic incidents, three animal incidents, one road rage dispute, three missing person calls and 18 town code violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.