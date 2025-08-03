Federal agencies active Sunday morning in Greenport

Several Federal agencies were observed active in Greenport Sunday morning. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

According to witnesses five vehicles with personnel from several federal agencies, including ICE, were active in Greenport Sunday morning.

The first reported staging site was the Greenport Laundromat on Adams St. where unconfirmed reports said agents approached several men and possibly detained two.

Witnesses said they then saw the agents at the end of Ludlam Place, where a resident was delivered a court appearance document. A photo of the Form G-56 document from the U. S. Department of Homeland Security Field Office Director was shared with The Suffolk Times, but was not released for publication.

Agents were witnessed knocking on a resident’s door on Fourth Ave. and Front St. The person they spoke to said the agents inquired about a resident and did not identify themselves.

Shortly after, the agents engaged in conversation with a Hispanic man exiting his truck. They did not detain him, and refused to give name and badge number information when it was requested.

Homeland Security Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and another vehicle marked only as “Federal Police,” were all witnessed and documented as present Sunday. Southold Police Department were not witnessed as present at the time, but Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi and other residents were observed patrolling.

Courtesy footage shows a man being detained by federal agents, who sources say is in the U.S. legally with a work permit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more confirmed information is made available.