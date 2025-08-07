Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 7, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 29, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

West Corp to Ford Kimmel, 133 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.038) (R) $810,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Louis & Holly Savinetti to Jeffrey & Barbara Newmark, 1006 Bluffs Drive North (600-11.02-1-32) (R) $620,000

Estate of Daniel Coll to Thomas & Denise Donofrio, 105 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-5) (R) $619,000

CALVERTON (11933)

DeLalio Sod Farms LLC to Blue Sky Endeavors LLC, Edwards Avenue (600-117-2-8.004) (V) $14,757,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Joan Wetzel Trust to Deborah Wetzel, 4635 Pequash Avenue (1000-137-4-6) (R) $863,000

Dering Harbor (11965)

Doxapatre LLC to LGNG LLC, 6 Dering Woods Road (701-1-3-21.003) (V) $1,000,000

EAST MARION (11939)

Glynis Berry & Hideaki Ariizumi to Mary McLoughlin, 1410 Trumans Path (1000-31-12-11) (R) $735,000

Kiki Siopis to George Georgiades, 1200 Rocky Point Road (1000-31-2-18) (R) $115,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

Brian & Joanne Cosgrove to Marstoria Property Management LLC, 938 Sound Shore Road (600-8-1-37) (R) $1,675,000

Estate of Joseph Terriaca to William & Shannon Hatzichristos, 26 Seacove Lane (600-89-2-52.015) (R) $975,000

LAUREL (11948)

Barbara Wheaton to Shana Kaplanov & Dylan Borgman, 2075 Main Road (600-48-3-18) (R) $825,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

Avelno LLC to Jeremy Skule, 650 Old Harbor Road (1000-117-5-7) (R) $1,940,000

ORIENT (11957)

Marjorie Faltin to Aristides & Annamaria Papadakos, 1150 Greenway East (1000-15-2-10) (R) $695,000

PECONIC (11958)

Jason Graves to Carl & Jennifer Spana, 555 Fassbender Avenue (1000-67-6-4.001) (R) $975,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Murdog Development LLC to Cross River Stables LLC & CEH 2025 LLC, 1200 Cross River Drive (600-44-3-2.002) (R) $3,500,000

Raymond & Pauline Cote to Awlad Hossen, 20 Kerry Court (600-81-1-17.009) (R) $1,020,000

Patricia Peter Trust to William White, 145 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-145) (R) $625,000

D’Agostino Family Trust to Jean Lavelle & Peter Bonet, 2603 Amen Corner (600-64.01-1-51.001) (R) $485,000

Fredy Martinez & Amira Guzman to McClane Farnam, 27 Cruise Street to (600-13-3-49) (R) $485,000

Rosemarie Weber to Darren & Kelli McAlonie, 303 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-11) (R) $460,000

Deborah Wetzel to Megan Mecca, 3102 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-2-194) (R) $455,000

Linda Sullivan to Michael & Stephanie Clark, 369 Hamilton Avenue (600-123-4-58) (R) $425,000

Daniel & Eileen Daly to Anthony & Elba Raspanti, 2802 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.02-1-2) (R) $424,000

Avishai Karlovsky to Nazhat Cocker, 3306 Carnoustie Court (600-64.02-1-36) (R) $415,000

303 Griffing Avenue LLC to 153 Herricks LLC, Sweezy Avenue (600-123-4-51.002) (V) $155,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

Estate of Jack Josephson to Town of Shelter Island, 7 South Cartwright Road (700-15-4-135) (R) $3,900,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Carol Smith to Bilal Altintoprak, 1075 Lower Road (1000-69-5-14) (V) $1,550,000

Estate of Carol Conroy to Victoria & Thomas Lambertsen, 380 Gin Lane (1000-88-3-6) (R) $999,000

Alfano Family Trust to 800 Corey Creek Lane LLC, 800 Corey Creek Lane (1000-78-4-12) (V) $500,000

Estate of Phaedra Savas to Cassandra Nash, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 2A (1000-63.01-1-6) (R) $521,700

WADING RIVER (11792)

Jerick & Jamie Quilisadio to Anthony & Nathalia Breese, 123 Dogwood Lane (600-32-2-6) (R) $740,000

William & Elizabeth Fitz to Elizabeth Fitz, 3 20th Street (600-52-2-49) (R) $242,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)