Raging fire destroys a Calverton home on Middle Road

A two-story home on Middle Road in Calverton was engulfed in flames around 3:41 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8 (courtesy photo).

The Riverhead Fire Department and other area first responders battled a structure fire at 1535 Middle Road in Calverton in the early hours of Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had engulfed the two-story residence, and the first arriving fire chiefs immediately requested mutual aid from neighboring departments, including the Jamesport, Manorville, and Wading River fire departments according to a news release.

Roughly 50 firefighters from the Riverhead Fire Department, along with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one water tanker and two support vehicles, extinguished the fire after nearly two hours. Three residents of the Middle Road home were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and the flames were under control a little after 5 a.m.

The Flanders Fire Department was on standby and handled two additional calls in Riverhead. Various volunteer ambulance companies including Flanders-Northampton, Manorville and Westhampton responded to the scene. The Mattituck Fire Department Ambulance was also on standby.

Local news reports stated this is the second time in two years a fire has broken out at this location. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office, the Riverhead Town Detective Squad and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad.