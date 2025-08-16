Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for alleged assault

During the week, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, Riverhead police made the following arrests:

Walter Koehler, 37, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged assault.

Alexander Arciniegas, 50; James Asmus, 66; and Lillian Ramos, 57, all of Riverhead; and 33-year-old Victor Gudiel Hernandez of Jersey City, N.J., were arrested for alleged droving while intoxicated.

Brenda Green of Riverhead, 59; and Shemar Phillips of Center Moriches, 23, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Edwin Francis of Riverhead, 41, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Terry Smith of Riverhead, 62, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Evon Clark of Southampton, 47, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

James Cunningham of Riverhead, 61, and Abner Saban Chamale, 25, listed as undomiciled, were arrested for alleged harassment.

Giorgi Chakhunashvili of Brooklyn, 26, and Lorenzo Ajcuc-Zurdo, 59, of Riverhead, and Felipe Gregorio Perez, 32, of Guatemala, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Mr. Saban Chamale and Mr. Gregorio Perez were also charged with alleged town code violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.