Three Riverhead establishments nabbed in alcohol sale violations

(Credit: Daniel Franc file photo)

In an effort to curb alcohol sales to individuals under 21, the Riverhead Police Department Community Oriented Policing Enforcement Division and Riverhead Community Awareness Program partnered on Sunday to conduct compliance checks of 12 alcohol vendors throughout Riverhead.

Three retail establishments were found not in compliance, according to a news release from the Riverhead Police Department. Those involved were charged and arrested with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, which is a Class A misdemeanor:

A 16-year-old juvenile and employee at the 7-Eleven located within the Peconic Plaza at 162 Old Country Road

Ercan Simsek, 50, of Brookhaven and employee of Empire Gas at 640 Main Road

Jaqueline Mejia Alverado, 20, of Riverhead and employee of Riverhead Supermarket & Deli at 945 West Main Street

All subjects were processed and released on desk appearance tickets with a future court date.

These are the following establishments found in compliance with the law:

Sabor Deli Latino, 192 Old Country Road

Empire Gas, 640 Main Road

Speedway, 870 Old Country Road

7-Eleven, 1050 Old Country Road

Valero, 1356 Old Country Road

Bola Mobil, 1575 Old Country Road

One Stop Smoke Shop, 1698 Old Country Road

Sunocсо, 1879 Old Country Road

The Riverhead C.O.P.E. unit seeks to improve the quality of life of residents and visitors by being an active presence in the community. The group investigates and responds to community complaints of criminal activity. Riverhead CAP is a nonprofit volunteer program that addresses alcohol and drug-related issues within the Riverhead schools and community.

The Riverhead Police Department conducts compliance checks throughout the year. To confidentially report information on any suspicious or criminal activity, call the department’s crime hotline at 631-727-3333.