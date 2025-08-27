Due to the possibility of sand excavation for noise mitigation and other significant land impacts, Riverhead Town may require an extensive environmental review of the motocross track project proposal eyed for Calverton.

10th Street Motocross is proposing to redevelop an existing 15-acre property at 2822 River Road in Calverton, about a half-mile west of Edwards Avenue. The parcel is currently occupied by a two-story single-family residence and once operated as a vineyard. It is located in the Light Industrial zoning use district, which allows for commercial sports and recreation facilities.

The developer is considering excavation and removal of approximately 120,000 cubic yards of soil and gravel across 12.3 acres of the parcel for noise mitigation. Aside from its LI zoning district, the property is within the Pine Barrens Compatible Growth Area, as well as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers Area.

Greg Bergman, senior town planner, discussed the special permit and site plan application at an Aug. 21 town board work session. Four involved agencies in the project were consulted about the site plan, including the Suffolk County Pine Barrens Commission, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Suffolk County Department of Health and the Suffolk County Planning Commission.

As lead agency, Mr. Bergman recommended town officials issue a positive declaration to kickstart a draft environmental impact study, along with public scoping and all necessary public hearings. He also expressed the need to explore alternate noise mitigation measures that would avoid damaging the property’s prime agricultural soils.

“In the event the motocross track goes out of business or closes, then we’re basically left with a defunct sand mine,” Mr. Bergman said. “There would be no permits from the DEC required, so [the applicant] wouldn’t have a reclamation plan. We would basically be just left with a big pit in the Compatible Growth area.”

The NYSDEC Mined Land Reclamation Law permits operators to return land affected by mining to its original state after the operation ends. Since the DEC is not requiring a permit from the motocross developer, reclamation of the land is not required, Mr. Bergman said.

“The fact that this is in the Pine Barrens Compatible Growth Area and the DEC Wild, Scenic, and Recreational Rivers Area … [mining] has the potential to degrade the quality of those environmentally sensitive areas,” the senior planner added.

Victor Prusinowski, the applicant’s real estate consultant, stressed the most efficient way to achieve noise mitigation is through excavation and building a berm around the track. Mr. Bergman said the applicant did provide a basic noise study from an outside consultant.

“This is a project, this is not a sand mine,” Mr. Prusinowski said. “There will be some revenue that will be used to build the track. Whatever sand we take off the town gets three dollars a [cubic] yard of that.” He added that would generate an estimated $400,000 to $500,000 for the town.

The Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Policy Commission noted the proposal “appears to lack conformance with one or more standards, including the open space standard to set aside a minimum of 40% of the site as natural open space.” Mr. Prusinowski said the developer intends to apply for a hardship waiver.

Councilman Bob Kern said that “every business risks going out of business,” however he said from talking to community members he understands there is a great demand for motocross racing in the region. Dan Duffy Sr., the company’s owner, said there has been an 18% growth of the sport in the last few years, and the need continues to be “off the charts.”

“I’m not a rich guy. I’ve literally sacrificed my entire retirement program, sold my house — I am fully committed to this project,” Mr. Duffy said. “My son [Dan Duffy, Jr.] is an integral part of the motocross community. He builds tracks all over the country. One of our major investors knows that there is a need for this.”