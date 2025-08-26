Keep summer vibes going at the Northforker Wine & Food Classic!

All the best for the North Fork has to offer under one tent this Thursday at the Northforker Wine & Food Classic. (Photography by Barbara Lassen.)

There are certain can’t-miss-’em things you have to indulge in each and every summer on the North Fork. Sweet corn; long, sunny days on the Sound — and our annual party-down-in-the-vines, summertime bash, the Northforker Wine & Food Classic!

On Thursday, Aug. 28, head to beautiful Borghese Vineyard (17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue) for the fourth annual Northforker Wine & Food Classic, our signature summer event featuring bites and sips from local restaurants, breweries and vineyards, and beyond (there are still some tickets available here). Indulge in a plethora of small plates and craft drinks from more than 50 fantastic purveyors and dance the night away to the sounds of In the Groove.

Participating eateries include:

A Mano

Aldo’s

Art of Eating

Bake Me Healthy

Balo Foods

Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante

Cuisine By Colleen

DJ Chef

Goomba Johnny Pizza

Grace & Grit

Hamptons Catered Affairs

Hamptons Gyro

Jedediah Hawkins Inn

La Plage

Long Island Lobster Bake

My Mochi

Oysterponds Shellfish Co.

Seaside Grill

Swizzled Desserts

The Sweet Vegan

The Catered Fork

The Halyard

The North Fork Shack

The Pike

Vincent Natural Foods

The Village Cheese Shop

Participating wineries include:

Bedell Cellars

Bridge Lane Wine

Chronicle Wines

Coffee Pot Cellars

Jason’s Vineyard

Justin Vineyards & Winery

Lewis Cellars

Longevity Blanc de Rosé

Macari Vineyards

Mattebella Vineyards

One Woman Wines & Vineyard

Palmer Vineyards

Paumanok Vineyards

Peconic Bay Vineyards

Pellegrini Vineyards

Poppy & Rose Wine Co.

Pugliese Vineyards

Sannino Vineyard

Participating breweries include

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Jamesport Farm Brewery

Kidd Squid Brewing Co.

Long Ireland Beer Co.

Po’ Boy Brewery

Take Two Brewery

übergeek Brewing

And don’t miss signature drinks from Suburban and Spytrail, too!

“We are so excited to celebrate the best the North Fork and East End have to offer once again this year,” says Times Review Media publisher Andrew Olsen. “This is a great North Fork tradition.”

The stunning late-summer weather combined with a dazzling display of food and drink made last year’s Wine & Food Classic a highlight of the season — get your tickets here for this year’s event, which is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever. General admission for 7 p.m. is $135; VIP early entry at 6 p.m. is $185. Click here to purchase tickets now.

Come toast to summer 2025 with us!

The 4th annual Northforker Wine & Food Classic is made possible by our generous sponsors: California Closets, Sheri Winter Parker, Empire Volvo Cards of Smithtown, Peconic Landing, Long Island Ice & Fuel, Modern Yachts, Intelli-tec, JM Window Treatments, Manhattan Beer, Nestle, INEOS, Engel & Völker, The Agency Cheryl & Regan, Twin Forks Portables, Renewal by Anderson, Ocean Electric, Riverhead GMC, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Port of Egypt Marine, Daniel Gale Realty, My Mochi, Subourban, Box Pickleball, Riverhead Bay Motors/VW, Goldsmiths Boat Shop, Connect One, Golfopia, Owen Brothers Landscaping.