Keep summer vibes going at the Northforker Wine & Food Classic!
There are certain can’t-miss-’em things you have to indulge in each and every summer on the North Fork. Sweet corn; long, sunny days on the Sound — and our annual party-down-in-the-vines, summertime bash, the Northforker Wine & Food Classic!
On Thursday, Aug. 28, head to beautiful Borghese Vineyard (17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue) for the fourth annual Northforker Wine & Food Classic, our signature summer event featuring bites and sips from local restaurants, breweries and vineyards, and beyond (there are still some tickets available here). Indulge in a plethora of small plates and craft drinks from more than 50 fantastic purveyors and dance the night away to the sounds of In the Groove.
Participating eateries include:
- A Mano
- Aldo’s
- Art of Eating
- Bake Me Healthy
- Balo Foods
- Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante
- Cuisine By Colleen
- DJ Chef
- Goomba Johnny Pizza
- Grace & Grit
- Hamptons Catered Affairs
- Hamptons Gyro
- Jedediah Hawkins Inn
- La Plage
- Long Island Lobster Bake
- My Mochi
- Oysterponds Shellfish Co.
- Seaside Grill
- Swizzled Desserts
- The Sweet Vegan
- The Catered Fork
- The Halyard
- The North Fork Shack
- The Pike
- Vincent Natural Foods
- The Village Cheese Shop
Participating wineries include:
- Bedell Cellars
- Bridge Lane Wine
- Chronicle Wines
- Coffee Pot Cellars
- Jason’s Vineyard
- Justin Vineyards & Winery
- Lewis Cellars
- Longevity Blanc de Rosé
- Macari Vineyards
- Mattebella Vineyards
- One Woman Wines & Vineyard
- Palmer Vineyards
- Paumanok Vineyards
- Peconic Bay Vineyards
- Pellegrini Vineyards
- Poppy & Rose Wine Co.
- Pugliese Vineyards
- Sannino Vineyard
Participating breweries include
- Greenport Harbor Brewing Company
- Jamesport Farm Brewery
- Kidd Squid Brewing Co.
- Long Ireland Beer Co.
- Po’ Boy Brewery
- Take Two Brewery
- übergeek Brewing
And don’t miss signature drinks from Suburban and Spytrail, too!
“We are so excited to celebrate the best the North Fork and East End have to offer once again this year,” says Times Review Media publisher Andrew Olsen. “This is a great North Fork tradition.”
The stunning late-summer weather combined with a dazzling display of food and drink made last year’s Wine & Food Classic a highlight of the season — get your tickets here for this year’s event, which is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever. General admission for 7 p.m. is $135; VIP early entry at 6 p.m. is $185. Click here to purchase tickets now.
Come toast to summer 2025 with us!
