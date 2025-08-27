Riverhead student organizes fourth blood drive

Eric Gabrielsen poses with a sign at a previous blood donation event he organized earlier this year. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Eric Gabrielsen Jr., a student at Riverhead High School, is organizing a blood donation event for the fourth time — this time on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Eric’s efforts serve a dual purpose in the community. First, he seeks to contribute to alleviating the serious shortage of O- and B- types facing the state of New York. Secondly, Eric dreams of pursuing a career in the health field.

He is well on his way, volunteering with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps. In addition to his commitment to the wider Riverhead area, Eric is also the student representative with the Riverhead Board of Education for the 2025-2026 school year.

“People should donate at my scholarship blood drive because one donation can save up to three lives,” Eric informed. “And by giving, you’re also helping support my education and future in healthcare.”

The participating donors in the upcoming blood drive with receive a mums plant sponsored by Gabrielsen’s Country Plant Farm on Herrick’s Lane in Jamesport and owned by the Gabrielsen family.

Visit nybc.org to assess eligibility for making a donating and necessary preparations for giving blood.