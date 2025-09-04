Madison Herr leads SWR field hockey to season opening win

Shoreham forward Madison Herr moves the ball past a West Islip defender. (Credit: George Faella)

Every time Shoreham-Wading River junior forward Madison Herr had the ball at her stick with space to maneuver in the season opener on Tuesday against West Islip, the defenders were in trouble. Whether it was 50 yards out from the goal or just 10, Herr is a handful for any team trying to defend her.

The five-star lacrosse recruit, who mainly makes her presence known on the lacrosse field, is undoubtedly one of the best field hockey players on Long Island as well. Her speed, stick work, shiftiness and overall game savvy make her one of the best players on the field in every single game. Last year, as a sophomore, she finished second in all of Suffolk County in points scored with 26 goals and 16 assists. She commenced her junior campaign with three goals and one assist in the 4-0 victory over West Islip.

“She’s just a coach’s dream player,” SWR head coach Zoe Norton said. “I don’t care if she’s 70 yards out and taking it the length of the field, she’s just that good. And the big thing with Madison is, she’s not a selfish player. If the shot isn’t there for her, she’ll roll a perfect pass to her teammate for the assist.”

The field hockey team has taken a major leap in the past two years and a lot of it has been the effectiveness of Herr up front. She’s been making major waves since her freshman year. In that season, a year after the team went 9-6, Herr scored 16 goals and assisted on nine others. That year, the team finished 14-3 and lost in the Suffolk County Class B semifinals. Last year, the team went 15-3 and again lost in the semifinals.

In Norton’s second year at the helm for the SWR field hockey program, she expects to take over the number one spot in points scored this season.

“She’s already among the best after what she did her sophomore season,” Norton said. “But we think she’s going to take another step forward this season. I want it for her, the team wants it for her and it would be incredible for the field hockey program for her to finish first.”

As much as goals and assists look great on the box score, Herr has her sights set on one thing.

“I want to get out of that semifinal this year,” Herr said. “We have to take it one game at a time this regular season and get in the playoffs first, but it would be amazing to have a chance to win a championship. We’ve been so close the last two years.”

Two years ago, the Wildcats lost to Eastport-South Manor. Last year they beat ESM in the quarterfinals before losing a heartbreaker 1-0 to Miller Place in the semi.

“I don’t know, I think the moment just felt too big for them last year,” Norton said. “The atmosphere, the crowd, the situation, the fact that their season was on the brink of ending, I think it just took us out of our game.”

Although many seniors graduated last year, other main pieces have returned and they return with the experience of playing in those big games. Captain Marisa Cacciola believes they have what it takes to take it all the way.

“A bunch of us met over the summer at the field and just practiced,” Cacciola said. “There were no coaches, it was just us trying to get better. Maybe we’re a little younger this year, but I think we want it more. I think it’s going to be a special year.”

A lot of their success will fall on their defense, which is dominated by experienced, senior players. Last year, the team posted 12 shutouts and only allowed seven goals all year long.

“We’re going to lean on our defense again this season for sure,” Norton said. “Hard to lose when you don’t give up a goal.”

Just leave the rest up to Herr.