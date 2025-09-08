Riverhead field hockey wins opener and is ready for a big season

Chemistry within the Riverhead varsity field hockey team was evident in their 2-0 win over Lindenhurst. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Before the Riverhead school district had to deal with austerity, which included sports being cut in 2020, the Riverhead field hockey team rattled off 12 straight playoff appearances. It was one of the premier programs in Suffolk County. Since then, however, it’s been a struggle and an uphill battle for head coach Cheryl Walsh-Edwards.

In 2022, the team posted a 2-13 record. In 2023, it improved to 3-11. Last year, the team played to a 5-8-1 record. And with most of its core returning, this year should feature a massive jump forward.

“I think for the first time in years we have a real solid group,” Walsh-Edwards said. “They all work super hard and want to get better. And they’re all great friends. We’re still a little young, but the effort and intensity is there and I expect a lot out of us this year.”

Riverhead returns seven starters from last year mostly up front in attack. Abigail Maaiki, Kyleigh Lennon and Gabriella Rossetti return in the midfield. Juliana Kramer and Emma Kennedy remain in their forward positions. Carly Golz returns to run the back line and Casey Hubbard is still the brick wall in front of net.

Part of success in high school sports is continuity and chemistry within the team. Those two things were on full display in the season-opening 2-0 win over Lindenhurst on Sept. 3.

“The last two years we came into the field hockey season not really expecting much,” Lennon said. “We weren’t expecting to do well but last year was an eye opener for us. Getting five wins and being in almost every game we played, we built a lot of confidence coming into this season.”

Rossetti, who has shifted to more of a forward this season, occupies the middle of the field — front and center to all the action. The sophomore got the scoring started at Lindenhurst Middle School, flipping the ball high and in the upper corner of the net with eight minutes left in the first half.

“I saw a chance to do one of my favorite shots and took it,” Rossetti said. “I knew it had a good chance of going in once I hit it.”

After scoring two goals last season, Rossetti is expected to be a main contributor up front this go around.

“We’re still trying to get her comfortable playing up front after playing the midfield all of last season,” Walsh-Edwards said. “She definitely has that ability to score so we decided to make the change this year along with the formation we play in as well.”

The new formation Walsh-Edwards went with this season stretches out the field for the Blue Waves. It allows the wing players — Kennedy and Kramer — to move the ball forward with space but it also allows the midfield to trek back and defend if need be.

“Last year a ball would get through our midfield and it would likely become a goal on the other end,” Walsh-Edwards said. “Now we don’t have our midfielders so far forward and can slide back if need be.”

Lennon and Maiiki both control possession on both sides of the field. It’s a lot more running back and forth but as seniors they’re ready for the challenge.

“We want to leave a mark behind for this program,” Maiiki said. “We are ready to do anything we can to help us win. This is our senior year – no better time than now to start turning things back in the right direction.”

Lennon scored on a pileup in front of the net later in the second quarter to make it 2-0 and Lindenhurst never threatened to score the rest of the game. Securing their first win in their first game is a welcome sight to any team trying to make the playoffs.

“It’s a huge weight off of our shoulders,” Walsh-Edwards said. “Now we have to keep the momentum and continue to believe. Even though we were ranked 13th in the preseason, if we win the games we’re supposed to and steal some that we aren’t, playoffs are absolutely within reach.”

Riverhead varsity field hockey season schedule