North Fork seaplane excursions hit legal turbulence

Private seaplane charter company Tropic Ocean Airways will fly North Fork excursions to The Pridwin on Shelter Island from Sept. 6-Oct. 31. (Tropic Ocean Airways photo)

If you live close to the North Shore, you’re probably familiar with the loud hum of a seaplane or helicopter as passing overhead during the warmer months. The airborne racket, should it come to a stop in Southold or Riverhead waters, is prohibited by both towns’ codes.

In Southold Town code, Chapter 280-111, Section K, seaplanes are prohibited from landing, taking off from, deplaning or emplaning at Southold Town beaches, waterways, docks or floats. Riverhead Town code Chapter 301-233, Section C, prohibits seaplanes from taking off or landing on Riverhead waterways. Emergency, medical and military landings are exempt from both town codes. Shelter Island has no seaplane regulations on the books.

Despite local laws, Tropic Ocean Airways — a private charter company based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — has advertised North Fork seaplane excursions on its website from Sept. 6 through Oct. 31. The excursions promise wine hops, sea-to-table experiences and an oyster farm tour. Greenport, Shelter Island, Cutchogue, Southold and Mattituck are “popular places to visit” listed on the company’s website promoting the flights.

The company takes off in Cessna Grand Caravans from Midtown Manhattan, Westchester, Greenwich, Hudson Valley, Sands Point Seaplane Base in Nassau County and other private areas throughout the region. For a roundtrip excursion from New York City, pricing starts at $5,000, Tropic Ocean Airways sales director Patricia Summerfield told The Suffolk Times.

About two weeks ago, residents in New Suffolk reported a Tropic Ocean Airways seaplane landing at Submarine Beach. Following the reports, town attorney Paul DeChance forwarded a copy of both the town’s law prohibiting seaplanes and Suffolk County law requiring licenses for water taxis and water limos transporting passengers in county to Tropic Ocean Airways.

Ms. Summerfield acknowledged Tropic Ocean Airways’ receipt of the correspondence from the town attorney and added that the company does “not plan” to operate in Southold Town waters. She added that Tropic Ocean Airway seaplanes would land in Shelter Island Sound. The planes would either beach near The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages or coordinate a boat transfer to get to shore.

Southold’s law prohibiting sea planes is paramount for public safety, Town Supervisor Al Krupski told The Suffolk Times. The heavily trafficked Peconic Bay could be a potentially “disastrous” place for seaplanes to land.

“[It’s also a] quality of life [issue] when you have aircraft flying very low over people’s [homes],” Mr. Krupski said. “They’re advertising they’re going to fly low enough to sight see.”

If community members spot a seaplane land in Southold waters, Mr. Krupski said they should call 911 to alert local police.

