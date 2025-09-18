18 Bay Restaurant officially taking over old Dimon Estate

18 Bay Restaurant will bring fine-dining to Jamesport starting sometime this fall (Credit: Ana Borruto).

Acclaimed husband-and-wife chefs Adam Kopels and Elizabeth Ronzetti announced they have closed on the sale of the highly contentious Dimon Estate – and vowed to be good neighbors​ when they open their new restaurant in Jamesport.

The Southold couple, who shuttered their popular Shelter Island restaurant 18 Bay in 2022, attempted to alleviate concerns over noise and lighting complaints lodged against the previous business at the Victorian mansion during a Town Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16

Mr. Kopels reiterated plans to reopen 18 Bay on the historic grounds at 370 Manor Lane next month — but said their Italian-inspired eatery will sidestep the issues that dogged the old Jamesport Manor Inn.

“We plan on planting as much as we can for the restaurant, utilizing the vastness of the property to grow as many gardens to support the restaurant as much as possible,” Mr. Kopels said. “It’s a privilege to steward the property and grow as much as we can, and make a really great dinner.”

18 Bay, named after the address of their first restaurant in Bayville, will have 60 seats on the first floor and 20 on the second floor, all reserved for dining only.

The dynamic duo, who were both named James Beard Award semifinalists for Best Chef in the Northeast region in 2018, have previously stated they are not looking to cultivate a late-night atmosphere with loud music or a bar crowd.

“I know that there has been some past friction with neighbors,” said the couple’s lawyer Kimberly Judd. “They’ve already met several of the neighbors, and talked to them, and assured them that the business model that was carried out before was not the business model that they want to do.”

The 3.13-acre property, first owned by ancestors of 19th-century merchant mariner Jonathan Dimon, has a litigation history with Riverhead Town dating back to 2004 over issues of catering, outdoor events and weddings at the restaurant.

The previous owner, Matthew Kar of Kar-McVeigh LLC, put the Dimon Estate up for sale in October 2023 after the Riverhead Town Board approved a special permit to construct a 600-square-foot addition for dining and catering to the existing restaurant.

At the time, the special permit allowed the number of seats in the restaurant to be increased from 80 to 120. The second floor of the structure was prohibited from being used for restaurant or catering operations. The owners stated they are not looking to add an expansion to the existing structure.

The property was originally listed for $3.2 million. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Town Board officials told concerned speakers at the meeting that officials can add covenants to the special permit to mitigate any potential issues. The written comment period regarding the special permit matter will remain open until Friday, Sept. 26.

“I’m not sure if the general public understands the magnitude of being recognized by James Beard. That’s the ultimate in the restaurant business, and they don’t give those out every other day,” Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said. “You’re really doing something special to be recognized by them and I can’t wait for you to open your doors.”

Their new restaurant has received strong support from many residents, the Greater Jamesport Civic Association and the Riverhead Town Board.

“We really wish them well. It sounds like they have a special love for the architecture of the building and sounds like they’re very respectful of the grounds,” said Bonnie Schmidt, a Manor Lane resident. “We, as farmers, just have a great love for the land, too, and I just hope we can all get along because I’m telling you this was just a lot that we went through.”