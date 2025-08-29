The old Jamesport Manor Inn turned Dimon Estate property has faced heavy opposition and legal challenges for years, but the two interested buyers and North Fork chefs are looking to bring fine-dining to the Jamesport building (Ana Borruto photo).

North Fork chefs Adam Kopels and Elizabeth Ronzetti are looking to purchase and repurpose the vacant, highly contentious Dimon Estate property in Jamesport into a brand new, fine-dining restaurant.

The restauranteurs previously operated the now-closed 18 Bay restaurant on Shelter Island for over a decade. It was known for its Italian-inspired, rotating four-course chef’s menu that showcased the animals, fruits and vegetables produced only on the North Fork and Shelter Island.

After closing in 2023 and shifting to restaurant consulting for some time, the two chefs are interested in buying the old Jamesport Manor Inn to resurrect its 18 Bay name at 370 Manor Lane. The purchase has not yet been finalized, but it is nearing a close of the sale.

Both restauranteurs said at an Aug. 28 Riverhead Town Board work session that they do not intend to offer catering or event services, since they are not interested in “being a 1 o’clock in the morning restaurant.”

“We’re very serious about fine dining. We don’t have a bar crowd, we don’t have shift drinks — we don’t do any of that,” Ms. Ronzetti said at the work session. “We understand the culture and how it can go wrong, that’s not who we are. We’re very honored to be able to procure and purchase this property, and really bring it up to what it needs to be and what it should be.”

Matthew Kar of Kar-McVeigh LLC and owner of Dimon Estate first put the property up for sale in October 2023 after the Riverhead Town Board approved a special permit to construct a 600-square-foot addition for dining and catering to the existing restaurant. At the time, the special permit allowed for the number of seats in the restaurant to be increased from 80 to 120. The second floor of the structure was prohibited from being used for restaurant or catering use.

Greg Bergman, senior town planner, said the prospective owners would like to amend the original special permit to allow for the second floor to be used for just restaurant-space. He said at the work session the two restauranteurs are not looking to add an extension to the building. They also do not need to exceed 80 seats, Mr. Bergman said.

Mr. Kar signed an order of consent for Mr. Kopels and Ms. Ronzetti to apply for the special use permit on June 23, according to planning department documents. There would be minimal improvements to the existing site and no other proposed structures.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard was pleased with the chefs’ intent to return the restaurant to how it was “back in the day.”

The Dimon Estate property has a long-winded litigation history with Riverhead Town since 2004 over issues of catering, outdoor events and weddings at the restaurant. The town filed the lawsuit in September 2021 in the wake of noise complaints from neighboring property owners in Jamesport and had sought a temporary injunction preventing Kar-McVeigh from erecting or occupying tents on the property and from having outdoor events or outdoor catering there. This legal matter has since been dismissed.

Since the property has been heavily disputed by residents, Mr. Bergman recommended scheduling a public hearing in mid-September to address any lingering community concerns.

Mr. Kopels said the business partners have formed “many great relationships” with neighbors and farmers on the North Fork for nearly 20 years, and it “means a lot” for them to keep their business in the community. The town board officials wished the two luck and agreed the new restaurant would be a positive.

“You’re coming into a very close knit community … and what you’re looking to bring to Jamesport sounds exactly what we need,” said Councilwoman Joann Waski. “We really are looking forward to a good neighbor.”