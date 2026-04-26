Photo gallery: Riverhead Little League opening day 2026

Riverhead Little League players gather with Ducks mascot. (Courtesy photo)

Riverhead Little League called “play ball” Saturday — and not even gray skies could slow it down. Opening day at Stotzky Park delivered a full slate of ceremonies, parades and games as the season got underway.

Players, coaches and families streamed onto the field, lining the baselines and rolling through the annual parade as community leaders welcomed the league back. Then it was straight into the action — first pitches, high-fives and a full day of baseball and softball.

The morning also carried a lasting moment, as longtime coach Jason Kwasna was honored with the dedication of the league’s batting cage in his name — a tribute that will stand at the heart of the park for seasons to come.