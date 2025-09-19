Calling all good eggs to volunteer at local groups

Debris from a beach cleanup at Breakwater Beach in March of 2024. (Credit: file photo)

For those looking to be of service to the community and the environment, East End Hospice, Riverhead CAP and the North Fork Environmental Council are looking for volunteers. Here are opportunities to help out.

Train to be a hospice companion volunteer

East End Hospice is urgently seeking caring individuals in the community to provide in-home companionship and respite care to hospice patients on the North Fork. No prior experience is required, just a compassionate heart, a willingness to help others and the ability to complete a training program before beginning volunteer work. Free training will be offered twice a week in October via Zoom, and features multiple presenters, videos and real-life examples.

Pre-registration and an interview are required. To learn more or apply, call 631-288-8400 or email Susan DiSario at [email protected].

Volunteers needed for drug prevention program

Riverhead Community Awareness Program Inc. seeks community volunteers to teach the 2025-26 “Too Good for Drugs” prevention program to fifth- and sixth-graders at Pulaski Street School. The program consists of eight monthly sessions taught by volunteers who are assisted by peer leaders from grades 8 through 12. The total time commitment is approximately two hours per school session month.

For more information, or to sign up, contact prevention supervisor Cynthia Redmond at 631-727-3722 or [email protected].

Beach Cleanup volunteers needed

The North Fork Environmental Council organized two local beach cleanups for Saturday, Sept. 20, as part of International Coastal Clean Up Day. In Riverhead from 9 to 11 a.m., volunteers will clean debris off of Reeves Beach, situated at the end of Park Road. Another option is to help clean up Breakwater Beach in Mattituck, also from 9 to 11 a.m. They ask for all volunteers to bring gloves and a bucket, and will provide gloves and bags as well.

Call or email the NFEC office with any questions 631-298-8880 or [email protected].

Repair experts and helpers needed

Riverhead Parks & Recreation and the North Fork Environmental Council have rescheduled their Repair Cafe to Saturday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m., at George Young Community Center, 446 S. Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Repair broken items, get professsional advice, build community and participate in a Halloween costume swap.

The event needs volunteers, helpers, skilled coaches and people with broken items. To volunteer, or for more information, email [email protected] or [email protected].