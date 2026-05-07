Peconic Bay Medical Center receives another ‘A’ for patient safety

Peconic Bay Medical Center was recently named as one of 12 Long Island hospitals to earn an ‘A’ rating. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead earned an “A” for patient safety for the second straight grading cycle, according to a report released Wednesday.

The grade was issued by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization that evaluates nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on more than 30 performance measures.

PBMC, which also earned an “A” last November, was one of 12 Long Island hospitals to receive the top grade in the latest cycle.

“This continued recognition speaks to the consistency and dedication of our team in delivering safe, high-quality care every day,” PBMC president Amy Loeb said. “Patient safety is an ongoing commitment, and earning an ‘A’ grade again reflects the strong systems we have in place and the accountability our staff brings to every patient interaction.”

PBMC was also named among New York’s best hospitals by Newsweek in March and received specialty excellence awards from Healthgrades in coronary intervention and pulmonary care.

The recognition comes as PBMC continues expanding its Riverhead campus. Recent additions include the Corey Critical Care Pavilion and Kanas Regional Heart Center in 2020 and the Poole Family Trauma Center and Zinberg Family Critical Care and Trauma Unit in 2024.

The Bill and Ruth Ann Harnisch Neurosciences Center was also unveiled in March, becoming eastern Suffolk County’s first dedicated advanced stroke treatment facility. It is expected to open to patients later this month.