Peconic Bay Medical Center makes top marks in patient safety

Peconic Bay Medical Center was recently named as one of 11 Long Island hospitals to earn an ‘A’ rating. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead received an “A” grade for patient safety. It is one of just 11 Long Island hospitals to get top marks in a national ranking of thousands of healthcare providers. And, of those 11, seven total were Northwell Health clinics.

The grade was awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, which assigns grades to nearly 3,000 general hospitals nationwide based on over 30 national performance measures. The “A” grade represents the highest standard for patient safety.

“This recognition affirms the exceptional work of our entire PBMC team in maintaining a culture of safety, compassion and clinical excellence,” president of PBMC Amy Loeb said. “Every member of our staff, from physicians and nurses to support teams, plays a vital role in delivering care that our patients can trust.

“As our hospital continues to expand to meet the growing needs of the residents on the East End, we remain focused on ensuring that patient safety is at the heart of every step forward.”

The current grades reflect data from 2021-2024.

Doctor and nurse communication and responsiveness, ICU physician staffing levels, total hours of nursing care and cleanliness are among the measures for determining grades. Grades are given out each spring and fall. PBMC received a “B” grade this past spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ grade means Northwell Health made a true commitment to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers who all had a role to play in this achievement.”

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. (Credit: file photo)

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital was the only one on Long Island to receive a “D” in the 2025 rankings. The hospital has far fewer beds than PBMC — 70 compared with 144. That could lead to a difference in staffing, patient care, and other criteria The Leapfrog Group grades on.

Hospital officials said in a statement that since last year, they have implemented substantial patient safety improvements, and these efforts continue to advance, “resulting in premier quality and safety rankings across several nationally recognized organizations.”

“This one survey does not reflect the quality of care provided by our exceptional staff,” SBELIH officials said. “Our teams care deeply about the communities we serve and are dedicated to achieving the highest levels of quality and safety.”